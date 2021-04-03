HGP takes your Volkswagen Golf R to the frontier of 450 hp

The Volkswagen Golf R will not be the most revolutionary sports compact, but it is causing a stir among the press and the public. They all speak wonders about their behavior, something that we can certify when we can get behind the wheel. This compact sports car has smart all-wheel drive, and a 2.0 TSI engine that develops no less than 320 hp, channeling them to the ground via a seven-speed DSG gearbox. On paper, it is capable of accelerating in just 4.6 seconds to 100 km / h. And apparently some owners don’t think that’s enough.

It is to them that we address this article. The German HGP-turbo trainer, known for his beastly mechanical preparations, has decided to focus his efforts on the latest Wolfsburg rocket. They have developed a Stage 1 prep pack that could easily go through a Stage 2, due to the applied changes and benefit gain. The preparer, in the first place, has retouched the electronic control unit to unlock more power, in addition to eliminating the electronic speed limiter – his top speed was encrypted at “only” 250 km / h.

As standard, the Golf R does the 0 to 100 km / h in just 4.6 seconds and has a “Drift mode”.

In gearbox D mode the shift lights on the digital instrumentation come on – previously only in “S” mode – and the pressure that the DSG gearbox clutches can withstand has been increased. Speaking of mechanical changes, the first is the higher flow “plumbing” installation for intake, receiving higher flow K&N air filter. In addition, the standard turbocharger has been modified, in order to better cope with the increase in blowing pressure.

The result of this “Stage 1” preparation for the Volkswagen Golf R Mk8 is a final power of 443.9 hp at 6,570 rpm, accompanied by a tremendous maximum torque of 564.2 Nm at 4,340 rpm. Although the brand has not quantified the increase in performance over acceleration figures, rest assured that it is dangerously close to four seconds, and could even enter the top of three seconds. As for its maximum speed, the brand only attaches a blurry photo of the instrument panel, reading 298 km / h of marker.

The HGP-turbo Stage 1 price is 9,800 euros, including installation, VAT and homologation. Would you do this to your Volkswagen Golf R?

Photos of the Volkswagen Golf R Mk8

Source: HGP