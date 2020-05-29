Exactly 35 years ago, the 1984/85 Champions League final between Liverpool and Juventus was overshadowed by a major tragedy. The episode became known as the “Heysel Massacre”, when 39 people, mostly fans of the Old Lady, died in a confrontation with hooligans of the British club in Brussels, Belgium.

“The word Heysel is one we will never forget. Thirty-five years have passed, but the memory of those who were there, of those who watched television and also of those who were not yet born, but knew the facts by reading books, is something that awakens , immediately, just reading or hearing that word “, wrote the Old Lady.

“Before the start of the Champions League final between Juve and Liverpool, the horror was consumed. Everything happened in a few moments: the rush to escape, the wall that collapsed and panic.

A night that took 39 people, almost all of them Italian: the youngest of them was only ten years old. It is for their memory that today, like every day, we dedicate our memory and our pain.

Because the years go by, but that word continues to evoke the same pain in us, “concluded the club.

In her social networks, the mayor of Turin, Chiara Appendino, said that the tragedy “changed football forever”.

Also through social media, Torino, who is one of Juventus’ biggest rivals, has shown solidarity.

The tragedy occurred on May 29, 1984, at the Heysel stadium in Belgium, and killed 34 Italians, two Belgians, two Frenchmen and one Irishman. Hundreds of people were injured. The clashes began in the stands, and many of the victims were trampled to death or crushed by a wall.

English hooligans were blamed for the massacre, and clubs in the country were banned from European competition for five years – the only exception was Liverpool, suspended for six.

