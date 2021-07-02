Hey, This Editor’s Signature Scent Is Dry Shampoo

A person’s signature scent is, well, quite personal. As a nod to her beachy California upbringing, Cosmopolitan Beauty Editor Ruby Buddemeyer tends to gravitate toward bright, refreshing perfumes. (Bonus points for white florals and tropical note realness.) Her current signature scent is that and so much more. In lieu of a traditional eau de parfum applied to her pulse points, Buddemeyer has found herself reaching for Batiste’s Tropical Coconut and Exotic Dry Shampoo.

“I test dry shampoos all the time for work, but when I used Batiste’s formula, I noticed the scent immediately,” she says. “The coconut note makes it really refreshing, but it also has really subtle notes of jasmine and vanilla that make my hair smell really fresh and clean.”

Here, Buddemeyer explains why she’s making a case for Batiste’s Tropical Dry Shampoo as the hottest scent for summer ’21.

It Brings All the Summer Vibes

Buddemeyer describes the mix of floral and tropical notes as being very close to “summer in a bottle,” bringing back memories of growing up in California. “I love the smell of summer and sunscreen — it’s such a strong scent memory for me,” she says. “The white floral notes feel very summery, but the scent isn’t overwhelming or overpowering in the way some hair products can be.”

It’s a Fragrance and Volume Boost in One

Buddemeyer finds that around two to three days into rocking a blowout, her roots need a little extra love — aka a few pumps of Batiste’s formula. “I have really fine hair, so my method is to work in sections and spray underneath my roots, do my makeup, let it absorb all the grease or oil, then massage it in with my fingers once I’ve finished getting ready,” she says. “I love how it gives my hair an instant lift, and aside from absorbing the oil, it really gives my hair nice volume and texture.”

The tropical scent helps Buddemeyer’s hair smell clean, and she loves how the formula blends seamlessly as she massages it into her roots so it doesn’t leave behind a chalky finish on her dark hair. “I’m a dry shampoo fanatic and that’s honestly really rare to find,” she adds.

The Scent Really Lasts

While perfumes tend to fade on her skin throughout the day, especially in the summertime when she’s racing around, this dry shampoo smells as fresh when her head hits the pillow at night as it did when she first sprayed it on her hair in the morning.

It’s Convenient-AF

Because the Batiste Tropical Coconut & Exotic Dry Shampoo contains a lot of the notes Buddemeyer gravitates towards in traditional fragrances, it’s easy for her to pair with existing perfumes in her wardrobe without having to worry about whether they’ll clash or end up with too strong a scent trail. “It’s refreshing and subtle enough that I don’t have to avoid fragrance altogether when I use it, but when I want something quick and easy, this dry shampoo can absolutely replace my fragrance, she says. Plus, it comes in a travel-sized bottle, so she can take it on the go and add a spritz whenever she wants a bit of a boost.

Marianne Mychaskiw Marianne Mychaskiw is a former beauty editor and copywriter turned freelancer, covering topics like beauty, wellness, sex, and relationships.

