Maybe a few years ago it was impossible to think about it, but The music industry of today, worldwide, has managed to break some barriers between genres and nationalities in a considerable way, something that in turn has caused us to suddenly run into collaborations between artists such as Snoop Dogg and Banda MS, or in this case, we find out that artists like Carla Morrison have become a source of inspiration for artists like Billie Eilish.

The American singer, who has become one of the latest global phenomena in the music world, He shared through his Instagram stories several playlists with the songs or artists that inspired some of the songs he has composed during his career.. And yes, to the surprise of some, Carla Morrison appeared in one of them. How cool!

This happened on March 25, Billie Eilish released her song lists to her fans when creating songs like “I Love You”, “Listen Before I Go”, “When the Party’s Over”, among others and whose inspiration comes from artists like Bon Iver, XXXTentacion, Tyler, The Creator, Frank Sinatra and of course, Carla Morrison.

It was the song “It’s you”, from the singer born in Baja California, the inspired the song “Wish You Were Gay” by Billie Eilish, which is part of her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Do ?, released last year and which has helped the 18-year-old to be recognized as one of the most important emerging artists from the actuality.

The news reached Carla Morrison’s ears, who through his Twitter account shared the emotion caused by knowing that his music has inspired Billie Eilish.

I don’t feel anything, I’m dead in shock! https://t.co/6suQbuk7vF

– Carla Morrison (@CarlaMorrisonmx) March 25, 2020

While the news has surprised several, Billie’s admiration for Carla is nothing new. In fact, last year When the singer came to Mexico to perform at Corona Capital, she mentioned in an interview with El Universal that Carla Morrison’s song is one of her favorites..

In addition, on the internet up to there is a cover that Billie did to Morrison’s song long ago, where her voice is similar to Carla’s. But that is not the most surprising thing of all, since his way of pronouncing the words in Spanish simply leaves us speechless. Here we leave them: