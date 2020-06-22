New chapter of the hectic mess just hours from WWDC. The company behind its development, Basecamp, has decided to adapt its email app to offer a free option as well as an offer for companies. Both are options offered by Apple to the app to comply with the regulations, without the need to adopt the IAP payment system.

Free version and corporate offer to unblock Hey

This new version introduces a new free option for the iOS app. Now users can register directly in the app to get a free, temporary and random @ hey.com email that works for 14 days. Think of it like a temporary SIM card you buy on a trip. Or like when you don’t want to give out your real email address, like in a classified sale, like Craigslist does. We’ve also accelerated our Hey Multi-user support offering for work, where it’s the company who pays, not the employee. In this way Hey aligns with Basecamp and a dozen other prominent cross-platform corporate offerings that have been allowing themselves on the App Store for a decade.

Hey has changed his app to comply with the rules of the App Store, as reported on its website. The app has introduced both functions suggested last week by Phil Schiller. Apple’s senior vice president and head of the App Store was blunt denying any changes in the rules of your store of apps.

The app has just been updated to version 1.0.2, which introduces small improvements and bug fixes. While in version 1.0.3 they have added both functions and that is currently under review in the App Store. A priori, there should be no problem for approval.

A version without IAP but that allows serving more than 100,000 users on the waiting list

The approval of version 1.0.2 has come at the promise of the company to modify its app to make it comply with the rules. Once version 1.0.3 is reviewed and approved, Hey will have an app that fits the rules. Of course, there will be no trace of integration with Apple’s IAP system.

From the beginning of this controversy, Hey made it clear that they weren’t going to share their income with Apple via IAP “not in a million years”:

There is no chance in bloody hell that we’re going to pay Apple’s ransom. I will burn this house down myself, before I let gangsters like that spin it for spoils. This is profoundly, perversely abusive and unfair. – DHH (@dhh) June 16, 2020

Incorporating IAPs is not mandatory if you offer other features in an app like Hey. One of them is the option for companies (although in this case, Hey would mix consumer and business users). Another is to offer a series of free functions so that the app is not a pediment. Both of these things are being done by Hey, so you can keep the payment from your website complying with the rules.

Since The Verge, Hey has indicated that they have had an avalanche of discharges. In a first month they expected 20,000 users. Now they have 25,000 invitations sent and a waiting list of more than 100,000. That is, more than six times its initial forecast.

It’s without doubt that the publicity resulting from this controversy has pushed the numbers for Hey. And that the company could not allow it to be of no use, since they risked expulsion. Reason why they have decided to adapt their app to the standards in record time.

