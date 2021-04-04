Heterochromia: the strange condition that allows you to have two different colored eyes

People and animals with different colored eyes suffer from heterochromia: the coloration of different shades in the iris.

It is common to find cats and dogs with one eye of one color and the other in a different hue. In contrast, it is less common to see humans, but it is not impossible. This strange condition is known as heterochromia: the possibility of having the different colored eyes.

What is heterochromia?

Photo: Getty Images

In the animal kingdom, the norm dictates that the coloration of the eyes is the same for both irises. However, the rule is broken in those individuals who have a different color for each eye, or patterns shades different from the rest. It is common to find strong contrasts, such as brown and blue or green.

In less extreme cases, the difference between shades is more subtle, particularly for those who have light eyes. However, there are few types of heterochromia. In general, they can be distinguish three types, according to The American Association of Ophthalmology:

Heterochromia complete: when one iris is different in color from the other. Partial heterochromia: when only part of an iris is of a different color from the rest of that iris. Central heterochromia: there is an internal ring of a different color to the outer area of ​​the iris.

In itself, this condition does not affect the functionality of the eyes. On the contrary, although the examples of heterochromia are counted, it is a reality that affect the correct operation of the sight when detected from early ages.

Why does this phenomenon occur?

Photo: Getty Images

In the cases of congenital heterochromia, a baby can be born with different colored eyes. It is also common for it to develop shortly after birth. In most cases, children born this way have no more symptoms, neither later complications.

However, it is common for this condition to be an indicator of another condition in the body. There are even rarer cases of late heterochromia, that they are presented years later. In these cases, it is worth having an expert look at the case closely. On those occasions, it is common for some type of treatment to be prescribed after a detailed ophthalmological examination.

