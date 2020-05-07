In the soap opera “Nos Tempos do Imperador”, Heslaine Vieira will give life to Zayla, daughter of the king of little Africa, Dom Olu (Hoji Fortuna). The monarch gives shelter to Jorge / Samuel (Michel Gomes) after the slave runs away accused of killing his own father. And during the course of the six, Zayla falls in love with Jorge / Samuel, becoming a stone in his path and the little girl Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski). “Zayla has been a great discovery for me. She is full of very challenging nuances and has been very determined since childhood. She spares no effort to achieve and fight for what she wants and believes in,” says Heslaine to Purepeople.

Actress cheers for Zayla’s novel to mess with the audience

Owner of a strong personality, Zayla can cause a break in the show. “I do not believe in transformations. I believe that we all have a universe within us and we can access places according to our needs and experiences. Love, pain, can make us access layers that we were not even aware of. And it may open up some of these layers I hope it moves our head “, completes the actress currently seen in” Malhação: Viva a Diferença “in a role she played with Aline Dias.

Heslaine does not fear public reaction for possible evil on TV

Without delivering what Zayla can do with the good guys, Heslaine indicates that a feeling can lead the heiress of African kings to unexpected attitudes. “Love is a tortuous path, full of curves and sometimes we go beyond limits to follow it”, he points out, dismissing fears of a more explosive reaction from the public due to his behavior on TV. “I am prepared to meet the public through her and I have tried to build a human character above all. Whatever the viewer’s opinion, I want to be confident that she will be able to touch each other’s inner self and the expression that comes from there will be very accepted and welcome “, he assures.

‘Necessary to show beauty and culture’, says actress about period of slavery

With Dom Pedro II’s trajectory as its main backdrop, the soap opera will also touch slavery. “Until today we have suffered from the racist structure that came from that period. As a black woman, it is an honor to be able to be one of the people to tell our story on open TV and as a princess”, points out she, who visited the region of Little Africa to compose her character . For the artist, it is essential to open the fan to a vision beyond slavery and suffering: “When you look at this period, the enslaved and their pain show a lot, but it is also necessary to show the beauty and culture”.

Heslaine celebrates repercussions with a replay of ‘Malhação’: ‘Atemporal’

While not seen in an unpublished work, Heslaine is thrilled with the replay of “Malhação”. “People tell me how important this work is and how much they identify. This is our greatest gift, to see that it is timeless”, he reports. “It is a soap opera that touches on many delicate topics for society, but very delicately. I strongly believe that Cao’s (Hamburger) narrative is brilliant and questioning. That is why this return for me is so positive”, he vibrates.

Heslaine thrilled with Thelma winning ‘BBB20’: ‘Racist and misogynistic country’

Thelma’s historic victory at “BBB20” was also closely monitored by the actress, who she classified as “people’s victory”. “In this country where we live so racist and misogynistic, a black woman winning an open TV program is extremely important. In addition to brightening our hearts with smiles and lightness, being so firm in her positions with listening and affection and sambar in the face of society that excludes us, it represents more than half of the Brazilian people “, he exalts. “It serves as inspiration for all of us in various aspects and for children as well, but mainly as a health professional at the moment that we are going through in the world. It is very significant to see her in a prominent position”, she adds.

Actress has been seeking to help others in the pandemic

Heslaine also says that he wants to see more acts of sorority. “And that we know how to differentiate our privileges and recognize the victory of each other. In a country that deprives us of rights and discredits women, a champion surpassing statistics and limits is to be admired. I cried for hours and we celebrated non-stop. There was a lot of party in Wakanda!” , complete. In isolation due to the pandemic, the actress reinforced her engaged side. “I have tried to help as many people as I can. This is a moment of opportunity to exercise empathy and care for one another,” he says. And he does not fail to make a criticism. “It is devastating to see how our country has been suffering from the pandemic. In addition to the virus, we are having to deal with government officials who do not deal with the seriousness due to the lives of so many Brazilians, nor with the pain of so many families,” he says.

Heslaine wants to become a vegetarian: ‘Think about the planet’

Studies and preparation for Zayla are also included in the new routine. “In my free time, I have read and practiced recipes in the kitchen. I am on a quest to gradually become a vegetarian and become aware of the excessive consumption of meat, for example. We have to re-educate ourselves and think about our planet, which is also our house. It’s important to take care of it! “, he concludes.

