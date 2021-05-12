He’s serious: Conor McGregor wants to buy a soccer team



In addition, the Irishman confessed that he wants to fight two more times this year.

Photo: Valerie Macon / AFP / Getty Images

Weeks ago the ufc figure, Conor mcgregor, He confessed to being interested in acquiring Manchester United. Many took it as one of his classic jokes, while others really believed in his intentions. But for most, it was probably just an isolated comment. However, ‘Notorius’ repeated it again this weekend: believe you can do great things for a football club.

In a Q&A, one person asked McGregor if he’s really going to buy Manchester United. Surprisingly, he not only answered, but also took advantage of the situation to tell an anecdote: “There were conversations related to Celtic, to be honest. To acquire shares in Dermot Desmond – Ireland’s ninth richest person. I am really interested in acquiring a sports team at some point!“. commented.

Conor McGregor also confessed to being a fan of both Celtic and Manchester United. He thinks he could do great things for a club. And although there is a long way from saying to fact, it would no longer be a surprise if at some point in his life the Irish invests in a team.

Outside the context that concerns us, it is worth noting that McGregor confessed that he expects to fight at least two more times in the remainder of the year.. One of those fights is confirmed: the closing of the trilogy with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, on July 10.