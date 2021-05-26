He’s number one on ESPN

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, transformed his obsession into a dream come true, this morning, when he woke up for the first time as number one in the most prestigious Libra for Libra Ranking on the planet, that of ESPN. There were factors that helped him, such as having had three fights in the last six months, but essentially the critical factor in reaching first place was the result of his last fight, the unification of titles against Britain’s Billy Joe Saunders.

In the new ESPN panel vote, all analysts except Andre Ward, Teddy Atlas, Eric Woodyard and Bernardo Pilatti have placed Canelo Alvarez at the top of their personal lists. Ward, Atlas and Woodyard keep Terence Crawford in first place and Canelo in second, while on my personal list, Canelo advanced from sixth to fourth place, while I kept Naoya Inoue as my number one.

The article, which today is the boxing cover on ESPN (English), includes a mention and justification for the improvement of the Guadalajara boxer in my list:

Boxing analyst Bernardo Pilatti, a fierce critic of Álvarez, was one of the voters that moved him up on his list, largely because of the way he handled Saunders.

“Álvarez defeated an opponent that he needed to fight in Saunders – and he beat him easily,” Pilatti said. “He had a good strategy and was able to handle Saunders’s elusiveness and finished him. This victory was legitimate, so that’s why I decided to move him up on my list. “

What does this unprecedented event mean? To what extent will this reign of Canelo be short-lived or long-lasting? Why the ESPN Ranking is the most important. Even more important than that of the prestigious and historic The Ring Magazine? How will the results of the next fights of Spence, Fury, Crawford, Inoue and even Pacquiao himself affect that first place and what must happen to Canelo’s schedule to be able to stay in first place? Will it depend on the fight AGAINST Caleb Plant or not? All the answers are in this video.

ARTICLE CITED:

https://www.espn.com/…/pound-pound-rankings-new-no-1…