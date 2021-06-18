“He’s a professional”: Putin praises Biden

MOSCOW.

ORn day after the Geneva summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised his US counterpart, Joe Biden.

Joe Biden understands what he wants to get to and he does it with great skill, that is quickly perceived. At the same time, the atmosphere was quite friendly, “said the Kremlin leader yesterday.

Last Wednesday, both leaders met for the first time in an atmosphere of tension due to the recent cyberattacks, allegedly orchestrated from Russia, and the attacks on the opposition in that country.

We were able to understand each other, understand our positions on key issues, “he added at a press conference.

Putin insisted that the Democrat is a professional, intelligent and cunning.

You have to work very carefully so as not to miss anything, “he said.

The Russian leader said that his country is willing “to continue this dialogue to the same extent that the US side is.”

However, the president severely criticized President Joe Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki.

She doesn’t stop mixing everything. It is not that she is not educated or that she has a bad memory, but when people think that something is secondary, they really do not pay attention to it, ”said the president.

Then he criticized all the citizens of that country.

Americans believe that there is nothing more important than themselves, it is their style ”, he asserted.

Last Wednesday, in their three hours of talks in the city of Geneva, Switzerland, the two stood firm in the same positions in which they had started.

What will change their behavior is that the rest of the world reacts to them and that their position before the world decreases, ‘said the American.

Meanwhile, the Russian ruler stressed that Biden repeated a wise advice that his mother gave him and also talked about his family.

Those messages, according to Putin, might not be relevant to the summit, but they showed “moral values” of the president.

While raising doubts that the US-Russian relationship could return to the breakeven point of years past, Putin insisted that Biden is someone to work with.

WASHINGTON TARGETS CHINA

The White House will study the possibility of organizing a dialogue between President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, announced Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan.

The two leaders must take stock of where we are in the relationship, ”Sullivan said.

The situation became tense after a statement issued at Biden’s urging by the leaders of the Group of Seven on Sunday.

In it, the country was reprimanded for human rights violations in Xinjiang and Hong Kong. In addition, a full and comprehensive investigation into the origins of the coronavirus in China was required.

Very soon we will sit down to work out the right modality for the two presidents to get involved, ”Sullivan told a conference call.

It could be a phone call, it could be a meeting on the sidelines of another international summit, “he added.

-.

