“He’s a guru; if you knew this was going to happen, why haven’t you put mechanisms in place to prevent it?”

The incidence of the coronavirus in Spain continues to grow unstoppably and several communities such as Navarra, the Basque Country, Madrid, Aragón or Andalusia have shown increasingly worrying data this last week. The doctor Cesar Carballo, attached to the Emergency Department of the Ramón y Cajal Hospital in Madrid, has criticized the inaction by the authorities in the face of this increase in infections and has described the director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, of “guru” for the statements made this week to the media.

Last Tuesday, Simón assured the following at a press conference: “The transmission that we are seeing now and that we are going to see in the next few days is the transmission that occurred approximately during Holy Week. Stop what has already happened we cannot do it. Yes, we can stop what may happen from now on, “he said.

“He’s a guru”, Dr. Carballo commented with irony in laSexta Noche when remembering those words of Fernando Simón. “I have explained it to my daughter and she says it very well too, she says exactly the same thing,” she added.

In this sense, the emergency physician has regretted this type of statement by Simón: “From my spokesman for the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies I expect something more. If you already knew that this was going to happenWhy haven’t we put the mechanisms in place so that it doesn’t happen? “He asked.

In Carballo’s opinion, “we have put all the apples in a single basket, which is the vaccination. If that basket fails us, we are going badly. If we stop the vaccination, we are even worse. But we have done absolutely nothing, “he denounced.

At this point, the expert has put the example of the United Kingdom, “A country that has gone through all the stages of the pandemic, has had its variant, and look how well it is doing now,” he said.