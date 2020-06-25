The days go by and it seems that there is no other topic in the world of tennis that is not the Adria Tour and its contagions. Each and every one of its protagonists has come out to show their faces, both players and some coaches. Now they also begin to appear the figure of managers, who also ask for candle at this funeral. Herwig Straka, the manager of Dominic Thiem, left a notorious self-criticism in an interview granted to DerStandard, where he confesses the disagreement lived with the event and the possible consequences that it may bring for the future.

– ATP criticism of the Adria Tour

“I heard Gaudenzi’s opinion, I get along with him, but what can ATP do? In the end the players are independent, the event was out of our area. It was a tournament that was organized under the sense of charity, although eventually everything went in the wrong direction, it ended up being used as a bad publicity show. Obviously, Djokovic is to blame for that, it was an unnecessary event. ”

– Dominic Thiem’s ​​late apology

“Why should I apologize? For having played? The players who have come out to apologize is because they have tested positive. In retrospect, it is clear that the images seen at the Belgrade festival were complete nonsense, even if all that was allowed. Everyone knows it was stupid, it did not help at all to send that message of discipline to the public. The only one who has to apologize is Djokovic for organizing everything. The others were there, but they didn’t kill anyone. “

– Lack of prevention measures

“None of those who were there served as examples to follow. This is the sad reality. From the beginning I insisted that all anti-COVID-19 measures be clarified, a maximum of 1,000 spectators was going to be allowed, always guaranteeing social distancing. Those were the only conditions I asked for to give Dominic the green light, but two days earlier everything changed. It really bothered me. “

– Negative in COVID-19

“He has been testing multiple times and has always tested negative. Maybe after all that, he kept his social distance a little longer, or he was just luckier than the rest. Right now I’m not happy, it was a private tournament that ended up becoming what we’ve all seen. But of course, all this escapes from the hands of a manager, if a Federer or a Nadal call you to participate, the normal thing is that you go ”.

– Spotted image

“I think Dominic was not the main protagonist of this story, although it was far from being an ideal experience, there is no doubt about that. It has happened like this and you will surely learn a great lesson, it was not a criminal act either. The responsibility of each person should have led to greater protection and security, but I do not think that their image has been tarnished. He continues to play tennis very well, if he keeps that up and the successes come back, I am sure he will be considered as an example to follow ”.