The reopening of economies, patterned deconfusion or controlled de-escalation, begins in most countries and hopes for a prompt return to normality abound among citizens and politicians, among expert economists and investors.

The optimism of investors and consumers improves, as surveys reveal and the position of small investors endorses this excited feeling, they are taking advantage of the moment to accumulate risk positions to record levels.

The comparative analysis of positioning data of the different groups of investors, mainly between the so-called strong hands and the weak hands, exposed in recent posts, is of great importance at this time.

In addition, the differential between call-call and put-put options, known as the Put / Call ratio, has returned to complacency zones similar to those existing prior to February 20, the day the great bags fall.

The evolution of the pandemic is losing steam, fewer infections and fewer deaths every day in the world, but it has not been eradicated and it is precisely in countries like the United States where the numbers are advancing unfortunately. They have overcome the barrier of 100,000 dead and 1.6 million infected, people do not trust and although it begins in mistrust, the fear of the population and mistrust have not disappeared.

Under these conditions, life in society of citizens will be less active and more prudent, and consumption habits too, it will not be easy for people to go to crowded places (hotels, airports, restaurants, conferences, concerts, vacations, shopping malls, cruises …) and the normality of the companies will take as, therefore, the recovery of the lost jobs. Recovery in V?

The Atlanta Federal Reserve has released an update to its GDP-Now real-time GDP calculation model, reflecting an unprecedented debacle anticipating GDP falls that today would be around 41.9% according to data as of May 19.

Also, the Atlanta FED presents uncertainty indexes and expectations of US businesses that reflect an image that is also unprecedented, see the following table, and makes it even more difficult to argue in favor of the escalation of prices and, above all, to justify the level of evaluations reached.

The financial market is a risky, dangerous business, always some well-connected investors and having first-hand information and large funds, as well as the confidence necessary to commit their money, invest significant sums of money in assets. More if possible now that they know they will be sustained, protected and underpinned by the authorities.

Even assets with zero or negligible credit quality, zombies and junk debt- junk debt have been included within the assets and agents to protect arc. The recent incursion of the authorities in the corporate debt market, even more so if it is rubbish, in addition to being illegal as explained in the post of April 14, IS THE FED’S ACTION LEGAL ?, EFFECTIVE TO BUY GROWTH AND FINANCIAL STABILITY INDEFINITELY? , Is inconceivable in a free and open market, supposedly guided by the merits of correct management, discipline, rigor in taking risks, etc.… things of the past!

It is noteworthy that in this environment of triggered risk and that the FED is trying to mitigate, against debt and specific toxic asset purchase programs, a significant default has just occurred in a well-known company. Hertz has filed for suspension of payments.

Hertz is a company with a debt close to $ 19,000 million, with an annual debt cost close to 700 million and whose income from its ordinary operating activity has been less than that figure in each of the previous 4 years. The COVID, confinement and stoppage of the activity have been the tip to expose the shame of the company that even with aid has not been able to continue and has been forced to submit suspension of payments.

The fragility of the company’s finances was not a secret, in fact its debt was considered junk or trash precisely because of the economic doubts and the company’s extremely delicate financial situation.

In phases of economic expansion it is relatively easy to stay in the game thanks to debt refinancing and kick-forward policies, also thanks to the fact that the interest rates demanded by the market are usually low and decreasing.

However, when the economy stagnates or depresses is when the problems come to the surface, uncertainty grows and the interest rates demanded rise, especially to issuers with lower credit quality.

Hertz is perhaps the first example of a serial defaults process that will presumably occur in the future, despite the intervention and aid policies recently invented by the FED.

The defaults rate for the JUNK debt subsector stands at 4%, up from 2.9% at the end of March, at a time when the total volume of junk debt issued reaches record highs, around $ 1.3 trillion.

Much of this volume of garbage is stored in the energy sector, where many companies are unviable, later retail and leisure companies.

The Junk Corporate Credit Facility bailout program to date has barely reached $ 190 billion.

The corporate rescue programs announced by the FED represent a parapet and help to the corporate sector in general, which has pushed its indebtedness to historical maximums above $ 10 trillion.

The most delicate and vulnerable sector, the junk, will be the most benefited, in fact the interest rate on junk bonds rose sharply to nearly 12% during the March crash, hikes stopped dead when the FED broke out announcing aid program.

The relief generated by the substantial drop in the interest rate, now only paying 8.2%, is evident. Still, it has been shown that defaults of all actors cannot / should not be avoided in such an artificial way.

Now it will be the FED that assumes part of the losses originated by the default of companies like Hertz, especially if it fails. A problem for taxpayers but in such a case it will be diluted among the large accounts. A different question is that of those investors who, thinking of the FED guarantees, could have relaxed and now face tremendous handicaps. This is a reality that could also be transferred to the set of investments in variable income.

Beware of the vulnerable sectors mentioned above!

As time passes, the recession settles in the system and the economic reality and viability of many companies become clear, delinquencies will tend to skyrocket in the most vulnerable debt areas as it always does.

In the 2008 crisis, non-performing loans grew to 12%, in the 2000 crisis to 11%, and now experts project a minimum level of 15%, from the current 4% rate. V-shaped recovery?

In the face of such a scenario, it is daring to bet on a sustained recovery in the stock markets or to eliminate the possibility of witnessing a further relapse of the prices of the stock indices towards the lows of March 23, or lower.

Even considering the power of pumping massive liquidity and more goods from the FED.

Analysts from Bank of America Global Research also share the view on valuations, fundamental recessions, levels reached by stock prices and stated yesterday in a note what it considers inevitable, considering the behavior of the markets in the last 90 years:

“Hoping that either fundamentals will improve at record speed, or that they simply don’t matter is a real risk, given markets’ inability to decouple from recessions in the last 90 years.”

