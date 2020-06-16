These actions can help the company balance the balance a bit and try to get out of this bad season.

An inventory for sale of more than 23,000 cars

The coronavirus has caused many problems in the automotive industry, car sales are plummeting, manufacturers offer incredible offers to boost sales and companies like Hertz They are having few clients due to the closing of airports and few visitors.

Hertz has been hit hard, even went bankrupt and has been cutting staff. Now the company has uploaded to its official website an inventory for sale of more than 23,000 cars, of various makes, models and prices.

All cars are priced below estimated value. Buying used cars on this site is undoubtedly a good option to save money and get good vehicles. On average, used car buyers will find that a vehicle is 8% cheaper than its average value, thanks to Hertz’s direct sales mode.

These actions can help the company balance the balance a bit and try to get out of this bad season.

Hertz filed for bankruptcy protection on May 22, a move that was expected as the company struggled against the losing streak of a pandemic that crushed car rentals.

