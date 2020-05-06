15 minutes. Car rental company Hertz is suffering from the coronavirus crisis and is preparing to file for bankruptcy.

The fall of the tourism and business sector in the United States (USA), one of the countries most affected by COVID-19, left this car rental company practically without activity or income.

Given the difficult situation, the company is in talks with some creditors to restructure its debt, without having to go bankrupt.

Hertz accumulates a debt that exceeds 15,000 million euros.

The company is also preparing to apply for bankruptcy in the US courts. Your priority is to stay active and buy time to prepare a payment recovery plan.

Rescue plan

The US government offered a rescue plan to airlines amounting to 50 billion dollars, more than 45,000 million euros at the current exchange rate, which Hertz and other transport companies failed to access.

The car rental employer ACRA requested support from the Donald Trump Administration. The stimuli are known to reach $ 2.3 trillion.

However, Hertz does not have enough liquidity to recover with an economic slowdown like the current one. In addition to large debt, the institution has too large a fleet.

The Florida-based company, although originally founded in Chicago in 1918, operates in 12,400 locations around the world.

Unemployment

Its huge payroll also suffered reductions, accumulating more than 10,000 unemployed, all due to the health crisis.

In the US, more than 3.8 million people were fired from their jobs. They had to submit requests for aid to the Trump government, bringing the total figure since the start of the pandemic to nearly 30.3 million.

The data released on Thursday by the Labor Department, like all that it revealed in the last six weeks, shows an unprecedented scenario, in terms of the depth and speed of the economic impact that the measures of closure of premises and confinement are having. to tackle the crisis.

JP Morgan economists forecast that the unemployment rate in the world’s leading power may reach 20% in April.

The figure dragged Wall Street into negative territory, but the S&P closed April with its biggest monthly climb since 1987.