A powerful departure from Hertha Berlin in the second period sealed the local victory in the historic capital match at the Olympiastadion. Thrashed at the pleasure of the Blue and Whites against a blurred rival after the break and who took a painful result. Four targets that illustrate Hertha’s good start after the break.

05/22/2020 at 22:43

CEST

Lucas Cadet

HER

UNI

Hertha Berlin

Jarstein; Pekarik, Boyata, Torunarigha, Plattenhardt; Grujic, Skjelbred (Samardzic, 80 ‘); Lukébakio (Dilrosun, 75 ‘), Darida (Maier, 80’), Cunha (Mittelstadt, 66 ‘); Ibisevic (Piatek, 75 ‘).

Union Berlin

Gikiewicz; Hubner, Friedrich, Parensen; Trimmel, Promel, Andrich (Kroos, 72 ‘), Reichel (Ryerson, 63’); Ingvartsen (Ujah, 57 ‘), Bulter (Malli, 63’); Andersson (Polter, 72 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M.51 Ibisevic. 2-0 M.52 Lukébakio. 3-0 M. 60 Cunha. 4-0 M.77 Boyata.

Referee

Osmers. TA: Lukébakio, Grujic / Parensen.

Incidents

Olympiastadion. Behind closed doors.

The Berlin derby kicked off with the locals carrying the singing voice, looking for the right band of Lukébakio to create danger before a very firm Union. Thus, the right-handed outside of ‘die alte Dame’, the old lady as Hertha is known, had 1-0 at 17 minutes in a one on one that took him Gikiewicz.

The Hertha created danger, and a beautiful triangulation of its ends ended in a high-heeled Cunha that he was struggling to get the Union goal out. The domain was of the locals arriving before the framework of an inspired Gikiewicz, who securely blocked Cunha again shortly before the visitor’s only option, a free kick Andrich that went high.

The second part started like a cyclone. Again Lukébakio He sniffed the goal saving the visiting goalkeeper, long the best of his own, with a dangerous response against Torunarigha saved before Bulter. But after six minutes, the Hertha’s control finally found its prize.

A center of Plattenhardt the veteran finished him off on the left Ibisevic with a majestic head to the meshes. And just after taking the Union out of the center, a visiting loss, against the Blue and Whites’ lethal Lukébakio that dribbled Gikiewicz at your exit to dial to empty door.

In just a blink the Hertha had cemented his success, expanded at the time of play with a great goal from Matheus Cunha, low shot from the front attached to the post, impossible for the unionist goal. Fourth game in a row scoring for a Cunha in top form.

The meeting was decided and entered a smooth downhill. Only the spark of the fourth goal, the central header by the central Boyata at the exit of a corner, shook the dynamics of a derby more than sentenced. The second part of ‘the old Lady’ embroidered the game and a well-deserved victory remained in the neighborhoods of West Berlin.

