Hertha postpones its next three matches due to coronavirus

04/16/2021 at 11:21 AM CEST

Plattenhardt’s positive, added to those of coach Dardai, his assistant Hamzagi & cacute; and striker Lukebakio, have forced Hertha Berlin to take extreme measures and to suspend the next three games they had scheduled against Mainz, Freiburg and Schalke with the approval of the German Federation.

At first, the club decided to isolate the two technicians and the end of the team, but seeing that a new positive also appeared yesterday, Hertha decided to cut their losses and avoid an even bigger wave of infections .

Initially, the entire staff will pass the relevant quarantine for the next 14 days. It will be then when the team returns to normality after verifying that there are no risks of further infections.