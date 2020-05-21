We will have a great match this Friday, May 22, opening day 27 of the Bundesliga 2019-2020 with a Derby where the Hertha Berlin will seek to take advantage of their local status to take the victory by receiving the Berlin Union who will try to get out alive from Olympiastadion.

Time and Channel Hertha Berlin vs Union Berlin

Campus: Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany

Hour: 8:30 pm from Germany. 1:30 pm from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 3:30 pm from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET in the United States.

Channel: Fox Sports in Mexico. ESPN in South America. TUDN in the United States.

Hertha Berlin vs Union Berlin LIVE

The box of Hertha Berlin He has had an irregular campaign wandering in the middle table, given that after 26 days they added 8 wins, 7 draws and have been beaten 11 times, so at home they need to add.

The Old Lady comes from a great victory in the resumption of the competition last Saturday when, as visitors, they crushed 0-3 at Hoffenheim with an own goal and annotations of Truth Ibisevic and Matheus Cunha.

For his part, Berlin Union They have also had an irregular tournament, they want to speed up to overcome the bottom. They have 9 wins, 3 draws and 14 setbacks.

The Union They could not return to the activity as they would have liked, since last Sunday they received Bayern Munich, being beaten 0-2.

As he Hertha Berlin As the Berlin Union they know the importance of this match since both clubs want to achieve the victory that allows them to move away from the relegation zone; in the general table we find The Old Lady in eleventh position with 31 points, while the Union is one place down with 30 units in this Bundesliga. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Hertha Berlin vs Union Berlin.

Hertha Berlin vs Union Berlin LIVE Time, Channel, Where to watch Day 27 Bundesliga 2019-2020