Salomon Kalou not only publicly violated the rules established by the German authorities to allow training, he also criticized the cut in wages.

He did not break the measures, he crushed them …

The Ivorian Salomon Kalou, player of the Hertha Berlin of the Bundesliga, It was indefinitely suspended by his club this Monday, after I released a video on their social networks in which he was seen violating established rules by the German authorities to allow workouts of the German teams during the pandemic of Covid-19.

PROBLEM IN HERTHA BERLIN Salomón Kalou made a streaming from the locker room where players do not respect social distancing and discuss salary cuts that were not agreed. The #Bundesliga wishes to resume this May 9th pic.twitter.com/QU2rxWvSpS – Raúl Muñoz (@RaulMunozMX) May 4, 2020

During the video, broadcast in real time, the African extreme changed the clothing in the same wardrobe as other of his companionsyou. Further, shook hands with other players and even had physical contact with the doctor designated to carry out the coronavirus tests on the soccer players of this entity.

pic.twitter.com/EmJiqIz3g4 – Louis (@regionalkapital) May 4, 2020

Salomon Kalou has given the impression in his video that the players of the Hertha Berlin do not take seriously the rules prescribed by the health authorities during the contingency. The club would like to say that this error was only from the player in question, who violated the fundamental rules of the club. The decision has been made to suspend him from training and games with immediate effect ”, communicated the institution of the German capital.

In addition to circumventing the established security protocol, it was also possible to listen to a conversation between the African himself and the Bosnian True Ibisevic, in which openly criticized the pay cut that the club imposed on its players to face a potential economic crisis.

Salomon Kalou ending Bundesliga season in under 10 Minutes | part 1 (1080p / HD) pic.twitter.com/Tylb97Zcy3 – Louis (@regionalkapital) May 4, 2020

“I am sorry if I gave the impression that I am not taking the coronavirus crisis seriously. I apologize for this. I am really concerned about people in Africa, where medical care is not as good as in Germany. I had no reasoning, I was very happy that we all tested negative. I also want to apologize to my colleagues, they did not know about the video ”, were the words of Kalou.

pic.twitter.com/8gQSaFk8zF – Louis (@regionalkapital) May 4, 2020

Hertha Berlin detailed the precautions that have been taken during workouts in his sports complex since the group sessions were given the green light. Michael Preetz, club manager regretted that Kalou “It has done damage not only to the institution, but also to the interests of resuming German soccer.”

The German Soccer League (DFL) described as “unacceptable and zero tolerable”The behavior of the African player, after this day it was announced that after 1,724 tests for coronavirus made to 36 teams in the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2, 10 people were infected.

(With information from Notimex)