Hertha Berlin has suspended player Salomon Kalou for improper behavior while testing for the coronavirus at that Bundesliga club, as part of preparations for a possible resumption of the season.

05/04/2020

The capital club communicated its decision following the commotion caused by the video posted by the player on the internet in which in addition to greeting his colleagues with a handshake, he recorded images of the locker room during the test.

“Salomon Kalou has violated the locker room rules and his behavior is not appropriate neither with the measures adopted nor with the club rules“Hertha said in a statement. The 34-year-old player also apologized online for what happened, in addition to removing the video from his account.

His case deepens doubts about an early resumption of the season.. All the first and second division clubs began mandatory tests last Thursday with the prospect of playing matches again, behind closed doors.

It was considered on May 9 but now that date is considered discarded. At the last meeting of the chancellor Angela Merkel and the regional leaders, last Wednesday, a decision was postponed to the present week. This makes it practically unfeasible to maintain that date, to which is added that not all teams are already training as a group.

In the analyzes carried out so far, ten positive for coronavirus have been registered, the German Football League (DFL) said on Monday. So far 1,724 tests have been carried out among players, technicians, physical therapists and others related to the first and second division teams.

Colonia, from the first Bundesliga, reported last Friday three positives, two of them from players, in the first series of tests carried out. In a second series of analyzes, however, there had been no positives.

The plans to resume the Bundesliga include two series of tests per week and, in the event that they are positive, the people affected are sent to quarantine.

