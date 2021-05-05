Hertha Berlin hosts SC Freiburg

05/05/2021 at 6:31 PM CEST

The Freiburg travel this Thursday to Berlin Olympic Stadium to measure yourself with Hertha in his thirtieth round of the Bundesliga, which will begin at 18:30.

The Hertha Berlin He faces the match of the thirtieth day with the desire to add more points to his classification after drawing the last match played against the Mainz 05. Since the competition began, the locals have won six of the 29 games played to date in the Bundesliga and accumulate a figure of 49 goals conceded against 35 in favor.

Regarding the visiting squad, the SC Freiburg won the victory against the Schalke 04 during their last match of the competition (4-0), with so many Christian gunter, Lucas holer Y Roland sallai, so he hopes to repeat the result, now in the fiefdom of the Hertha Berlin. Of the 29 games he has played in this Bundesliga season, the SC Freiburg He has won 11 of them with 44 goals for and 42 against.

In reference to the results as a local, the Hertha Berlin they have won four times, lost seven times and drawn three times in 14 games played so far, giving visitors more opportunities than expected, who could have an easier time winning. At home, the SC Freiburg has a balance of four victories, seven defeats and three draws in 14 games played, so he must strive to score points in his visit to the stadium of the Hertha Berlin to try and break the statistics.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Berlin Olympic Stadium, obtaining as a result four victories, three defeats and seven draws in favor of the Hertha Berlin. In turn, the locals have a total of four games in a row without losing against this rival in the Bundesliga. The last confrontation between the Hertha and the Freiburg This competition was played in December 2020 and ended with a score of 4-1 for the visitors.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by 13 points in favor of the SC Freiburg. The locals, before this game, are in sixteenth place with 27 points in the standings. For his part, SC Freiburg it has 40 points and occupies the ninth position in the classification.