São Paulo, 23 – The American chocolate maker Hershey had a net profit of US $ 271.1 million in the first quarter of this year, equivalent to US $ 1.29 per share. The result represents a drop of 11% compared to the same period in 2019, when a net profit of US $ 304.4 million (US $ 1.45 per share) was reported.

Net revenue remained practically unchanged in the annual comparison, with a positive change of 0.50%, going from US $ 2.02 billion in the first quarter of 2019 to US $ 2.03 billion in the first quarter of 2020. Analysts consulted by FactSet expected revenue of $ 2.08 billion. Adjusted earnings of $ 1.63 per share were also below analysts’ expectations of $ 1.71 per share. After the disclosure of the financial results, the company’s shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange traded in decline, at US $ 139.97 per share (-2.31%), at 12 pm Brasília.

According to a statement released on Thursday, the company attributes the decline in profit and revenue stability to the modest impact linked to the pandemic of the new coronavirus. “The company’s first quarter performance was relatively in line with expectations, with a modest impact from covid-19,” said the company. “However, (…) the extent and severity of the pandemic and the changes associated with consumer behavior remain uncertain,” pondered the company. On March 26, Hershey announced the temporary closure of its stores in Pennsylvania, Las Vegas and New York in response to the pandemic.

In the first quarter of this year, the company’s international sales revenue fell 8.1% to $ 192.5 million, while sales revenue in China fell by almost half. In the US and Canada, Hershey’s largest market, sales increased 2.1% in the same period. According to the company, the readjustment of prices to retailers offset the lower sales volume.

Hershey said it had supplied inventories in the quarter to mitigate risks related to the pandemic.

The company had previously reported that, in addition to its business in China, its results could be hurt because of the effects of the outbreak on its operations and consumer spending. The decline in net income came for the second consecutive quarter. A drop in revenue already interrupts four consecutive growth cycles – which surprises industry analysts who consider the product mix of food companies like Hershey resilient to fluctuations in demand.

For the accumulated for fiscal year 2020, Hershey canceled its guidance due to uncertainties regarding the global economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. At the end of January, the company had said it expected an increase of between 2% and 4% in net sales and an adjusted profit between US $ 6.13 and US $ 6.24 per share.