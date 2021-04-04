Herring retained the WBO super featherweight world title and retired Frampton with a

Herring vs. Frampton (Courtesy: D4G Promotions)

On a vibrant evening at Caesars Palace Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, the American Jamel herring successfully completed the third defense of his World Boxing Organization (WBO) super featherweight title against the Northern Irishman Carl Frampton who decided to withdraw from professional competition, complying with what he had announced before the fight.

The fight was very even, with two elite boxers giving their all, although reaching the fifth round the American was able to send the British to the canvas for the first time. And then in the sixth, with a barrage of punches he forced his corner to throw in the towel because Frampton was no longer offering resistance.

Video courtesy of: Top Rank Boxing

“It was a roller coaster of emotions to get here,” Herring said at the end of the fight and recalled that in the previous defense against Jonathan Oquendo he had received a lot of criticism.

For his part, Frampton confirmed what he had said in the preview of a fight that was the last for him. “I said before the fight that I would retire if I lost. That is exactly what I am going to do. I’ve been away from my family too long. I missed my own children growing up. I want to give my life to my family, “he said.

With this victory Herring is once again well positioned to unify the world titles for which the name of Oscar Valdez already sounds.