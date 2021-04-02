Herring and Frampton, tied for the WBO super featherweight championship this Saturday

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

After several postponements for various and not very clear reasons, https://www.espabox.com/se-vuelve-a-aplazar-el-mundial-entre-herring-y-frampton/, disputes between Top Rank, Queensberry and MTK due to the promotion, problems to broadcast the fight in the United Kingdom and tribulations of different kinds, it was time to Jamel herring and Carl Frampton.

As rumored after the last suspension, the fight has been taken to the Middle East, and will be played in Dubai (United Arab Emirates), a place that has probably paid a “site fee”, a large sum to the organizers of the evening so that this is disputed in its territory.

The New York southpaw Jamel herring (22-2, 10 KO) will defend his super featherweight world title, WBO version, there against the Northern Irishman Carl Frampton (28-2, 16 KO) in a fight highly anticipated by the fans, suspensions aside. It will be the third world defense for Herring, whose last appearance dates from last September, when he defeated Jonathan Oquendo by disqualification.

For his part, Frampton defeated Darren Traynor before the limit in August 2020, in a clear shooting match after confinement. If he wins, he would be the first athlete born on the island of Ireland to be world boxing champion in three different weight divisions. It will be a contest between two veterans who know them all, 35 years of the champion and 33 of the aspirant, in a foreseeable good contrast of styles with Herring more technical, taller and much larger, and a Northern Irish Jackal with a taste for wars in short distance. The outcome of the lawsuit is so unpredictable that the bets give practically the same quota for the victory of each of the boxers.

The victory of Herring is paid at € 1.83 per euro wagered, while that of Frampton at € 2.05, but there are also options to bet on multiple results of the fight, clicking on the title of the fight.

SPORTIUM, the leading bookmaker in Spain, allows you to bet on this fight by clicking here. Special conditions for Espabox readers. Lucky!

Frampton has commented on this in recent days that he will opt for retirement in case of defeat, while, if he wins, he would like to finish his career in front of his people https://www.espabox.com/carl-frampton-ya-piensa -in-retirement-but-has-a-mission /

In addition to exotic Asian boxers in the early stages of the evening, there is good support for the aforementioned main course. We will see the Kazakh World Cup bronze Tursynbay Kulakhmet (2-0, 1 KO) against the Venezuelan Héber Rondón (20-0, 13 KO) to ten rounds at super welterweight for a WBC intermediate title, up-and-coming American Keyshawn Davis (1-0, 1 KO), silver in the 2019 World Cup, against the Ghanaian Richman ashelley (10-1, 9 KO) to six rounds in the lightweight category and the legendary Filipino Donnie nietes (42-1-5, 23 KO), who has not fought since 2018, against the Colombian Pablo Carrillo (25-7-1, 16 KOs), whose bout is scheduled for ten episodes at super flyweight and with a WBO belt at stake.

The co-main event, also with a prize in the form of an intermediate WBO title, faces the Kazakh Zhankosh Turarov (24-0, 17 KO) and the Northern Irishman Tyrone McKenna (21-2-1, 6 KO), ten rounds and within the super lightweight limit. The previous weigh-in gave the surprise that Turarov asked to go through the scale later to be able to give an acceptable amount, so that the fight was in the air at the time of writing.

Eurosport 2 will broadcast the evening in its entirety this Saturday, beginning the broadcast at around 8:00 p.m.