Herrera Tello says he is the winner of the governorship of Michoacán

MEXICO CITY. Like other contenders, the candidate of the PRI PAN PRD coalition, Carlos Herrera Tello, claimed to be the winner of the governorship of Michoacán.

Through his social networks, the candidate highlighted that the electoral trend favors the “Va por México” coalition and even published that “it is time to take care of the victory and Michoacán.”

In the afternoon, when he went to vote, he assured that he would be respectful of the results issued by the Michoacanos in those elections.

“I have always been clear and have given evidence that I am the one who respects the law who respects the regulations that we are the ones who are on the side of the institutions,” he said.

He also highlighted the commitment of citizens to democracy by going out to exercise their right to vote in these elections, the largest in the country.

