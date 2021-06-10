Herrera leaves the Hacienda; will lead Banxico

MEXICO CITY.

Arturo Herrera will be proposed as governor of the Bank of Mexico and his place in the Treasury will be filled by Rogelio Ramírez de la O.

In a message, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador recognized in both of them “two good economists” who will continue to act with responsibility, austerity and honesty, without indebting the country, not spending more than what goes into the treasury.

Faced with the new conformation of the Congress of the Union, where the Treasury requires lobbying for the Budget, he said that Ramírez de la O will integrate a package to finance development programs and will make a budget projection to 2024. Another of his immediate challenges will be to carry out the reform fiscal. Ramírez de la O acknowledged that during his tenure he will see that the lessons of the pandemic are used to build a stronger economy.

It will be after July 10 when Herrera leaves his current position, after attending the G20 meeting in Italy.

The Senate must ratify it at the head of the central bank, a position he would occupy as of January 2022.

HACIENDA RELEASES SECRETARY; WILL PREPARE BUDGET 2022

López Obrador reiterated that “we will not increase taxes or the price of gasoline, diesel, gas or electricity and, something very important, that the poor should go first to the budget.”

In his first words, Ramírez de la O acknowledged that during his tenure he will ensure that the lessons of the pandemic are used to build a stronger economy.

I assume this responsibility after having analyzed the Mexican economy with the global economy, I will support the government in the transformation project that is advancing and in this case aimed at strengthening the economy, reinforcing opportunities for all, ”said De la O.

If he assumes the position in a month as indicated, he will not only integrate the Economic Package for next year, but also the Fiscal Reform initiative that the federal Executive plans to have for the second half of the year.

HERRERA, THE TRUSTED ECONOMIST

Arturo Herrera Gutiérrez is part of the circle of economists closest to President López Obrador, since his work with him began when he served as Secretary of Finance for Mexico City in 2000. After leaving the public function, Herrera worked for him World Bank from 2010 to 2017, where he spearheaded initiatives aimed at improving the performance of the public sector in Latin American and Caribbean countries and was responsible for the Governance Unit for Southeast Asia.

He returned in 2018 when he was appointed Undersecretary of Finance in the government of the Fourth Transformation; After the departure of Carlos Urzúa from the agency, Herrara assumed the position of secretary in 2019.

Originally from Actopan, Hidalgo, he has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana and a master’s degree in economics from the Colegio de México.

RAMÍREZ DE LA O, THE PRESIDENT’S ADVISOR

Director of the firm Ecanal, a private macroeconomic analysis and forecasting firm on Mexico, Ramírez de la O became López Obrador’s advisor since he led his economic policy team in the 2006 elections to the Presidency of the Republic. Later, within the framework of the 2012 campaign for the presidential elections, he was included in López Obrador’s cabinet proposal as head of the Treasury, whose elections were not won either. In his books the President has named him “an economist of all his confidence.”

Ramírez de la O obtained a BA in Economics from the National Autonomous University of Mexico and a PhD in Economics from the University of Cambridge, UK. He published papers on the North American Free Trade Agreement, highlighting Mexico’s macroeconomic problems.

PRIVATE INITIATIVE REACTIONS

The CCE and its president Carlos Salazar recognize the work and commitment of Arturo Herrera at the head of the SHCP; We will be attentive to the decision that the Senate takes on your nomination to the Banxico Governing Board.

We congratulate and wish the best of success to Rogelio Ramírez de la O as the new Secretary of the Treasury. The business sector will always seek to build collaboration channels and join efforts with you for the benefit of Mexicans.

The Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic recognizes the proposal of Arturo Herrera as Governor of Banxico, gives certainty and generates confidence. Regarding Rogelio Ramírez de la O, we trust that dialogue will continue with all sectors, including business, and that he will play a good role at the head of the Secretariat.

The Confederation of Industrial Chambers (Concamin) extends congratulations to Rogelio Ramírez de la O for his appointment as head of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), we express our total openness to be able to work together with the industry to find better policies public services that help make Mexico a nation with good growth.

