Tuesday May 19, 2020, p. a10

We must be very attentive and taking notes of the beginning of the Bundesliga, and of the following leagues that are reactivating … In general of the protocols in all sports, said Miguel Piojo Herrera, strategist of the America, noting that this learning will be very useful for those who must resume later.

Happy that the ball rolled again over the weekend in Germany after two months of inactivity due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Herrera considered that the changes set by FIFA, especially the one that increased from three to five relays in each game:

On Saturday we saw that in six games there were eight injured, so we will have to take into account the five authorized changes. Logically, the footballers are not fully in terms of the rhythm of the game, they are struggling and are injured, so it has been important for the teams to be able to make two more changes, explained the Eagles helmsman.

He added: We are pleased that this situation is getting away from the virus, but if we take into account that Werder Bremen was the last German team to return to training, around April 7, and it was until 40 days later when the tournament resumed, so we are not close to returning to activity.

We have to wait

Pending the decisions that the team owners make on Wednesday regarding the future of the Clausura 2020 tournament of the Mx League, Piojo stressed that we do not even have a date to start training! We know for sure that in May it will not be, let’s see if we finally start in June, then we have to wait, he explained in a chat with La Jornada.

He admitted that physical condition will be key, because in case the Mx League time trial calendar has to be concluded, there will be several double dates. “There is no other, now yes, or to whom to blame (laughs), the situation is like this, it is something global and the priority has been health.

“At this time the message for my players has been to be calm, I know that all of us are invaded by despair, but I tell you: be calm, calm, keep working and take care of yourself is the main thing, because if we want to return soon, we must be healthy and one hundred percent.

“We have full communication, we see each other –them at their homes–, except weekends, but from Monday to Friday we check training sessions at 10:30 and at six in the afternoon via video. Everything has been handled quite well, the doctor has made revisions, they take the weight and the percentages of fat and I can say with great satisfaction that the boys have tried to stay well, “he said.

In summary, the strategist assured that the physical aspect is not his concern, but soccer, there where the explosion of the game begins, and then of course the understanding on the field, the tactical part, the part of contact between teammates.

He admitted feeling anxious “about wanting to work, training, seeing your colleagues and getting fully into work, but you have to be aware that despair can only lead you to do nonsense and it is better to take things with the proper conscience, continue to see the protocols – in Germany they are very good – so that in the end we have some advantage if we can improve them, ”he concluded.

