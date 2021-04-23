Heroic: The exact moment a man manages to rescue a child from being run over by a train

Definitely yes there are “heroes without capes” and with which we run into every day without necessarily realizing it.

In spite of everything, there will always be people who are willing to put their own life at risk in order to do the right thing and help others, no matter what the situation is or how much danger it represents.

That is what a man lived who was at a train station in the city of Mumbai, in Bombay, India, who risked everything, including his integrity, in order to save a child from certain death.

It turns out that a security camera placed on the platform of this Vangani train station captured the moment in which a worker of the same, named Mayur Shelke, runs at high speed to save a child who was on the tracks and who was about to be run over by a train.

A mother was walking along the platform with her 6-year-old son and they are both a bit distracted, which caused the child to end up in the pit where the railroad tracks are located.

The mother notices the incident and immediately tries to raise her son but the little one could not climb and a train was approaching him, so it seemed that there would be a serious accident.

Suddenly, while the train is approaching where the child is, a subject ran to help him. Shelke ran quickly over the tracks and managed to rescue him.

The selfless action of this worker soon went viral and according to The Indian Express, the Indian Ministry of Railways awarded Mayur an award equivalent to $ 600.

But one more time Mayur showed his good heart and nobility, since several local media have indicated that the man decided to donate half of the money to the little boy.

