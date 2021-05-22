Heroic Grizzlies: Ja Morant gets a doctor and fires the Warriors

And David beat Goliath. The magic is over for the Warriors after a season in which they have always walked with the wire and in the end they have fallen without playing the playoffs, something they suffer for the second consecutive year after a dream five years, with five Finals and three championships. Stephen Curry was unable to rescue a team that was net and completely worse than its rivals, but that he pulled with pride and pride to make the Grizzlies doubt, force overtime when they seemed to be dead and overcome 17 points of difference. That is how Steve Kerr’s team went, until overtime in which they ended up succumbing, by demerit and by divine justice, to a small market and a staff very well worked by Taylor Jenkins. The city of Memphis will have its players back in the playoffs for the first time since 2017, when the last stronghold of the Grit and Grind, still with Marc Gasol and Mike Conley at the helm, made its appearance in the final phase. Now, with a team built from below and a coach who is not valued enough, they avoid the second elimination in a row in the play-in and get a well-deserved prize in a final resolved as if it were a veteran team, and not the fourth youngest in the competition (just over 24 years on average).

The Grizzlies were not deterred by the festive atmosphere at the Chase Center and went ahead already in the first quarter, taking advantage of the losses of their rivals (6 in the first 12 minutes, 21 at the end of the game) and good defensive work, translated into numbers (14 steals and 6 blocks) and a suffocating defense over Stephen Curry that began with Dillon Brooks and ended with the constant help of each and every one of his teammates. Curry went to 39 points, but went on a roll and did not score in overtime, in which he suffered on defense for fear of making a sixth personal that would take him out of the game. Yes indeed, 13 of 28 in shooting from the field, 6 of 15 in triples, without failure from the personnel, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals and 7 losses. The hero who guided the comeback but could not solve in the end, either because of a more than understandable fagita (he was on the track for more than 47 minutes) or because of the excellent defense that Jenkins raised.

The other great Warriors hero was Draymond Green. He lost 6 balls, but none of them was in the last quarter, he contributed a triple-double that was reminiscent of his best days (11 + 16 + 10), and suffered against a rookie very well planted like Xavier Tillman (11 points and a triple from the key corner in extra time), but it was the heart of his people in full comeback, in which the locals came to seem immortal. Of course, what could be the winning shot failed after Wiggins tied the game at 99. However, it showed what the pride of the champion is, one injured but not dead and who now looks to a future in which Andrew Wiggins ( 22 + 10, but with failures at key moments), James Wiseman (down) and Toscano-Anderson (impressive in defense over Morant) continue their upward dynamics and, of course, Klay Thompson makes his appearance. Green even scored a triple in extra time that made the crowd explode, but neither his effort nor Curry’s was enough for a squad that lacks some frying to function without the point guard and that collided with those constant losses. The last, from Jordan Poole (19 points, very good game) with two down (112-114) and 27 seconds to go. Morant then sentenced as if he were a star. And the rest, we already know.

Ja Morant, the second year hero

It was him, Morant, the lost hero of the Grizzlies, one they needed like eating. Toscano’s defense choked him at the end of the last quarter and allowed the comeback, also due to the absence of more players who have one against one from the point guard, who made one of the best performances of his short career (sophomore year): 35 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals (with 5 losses, no one has escaped this), with 14 of 29 in field goals, 5 of 10 in triples and the shot that sentenced a game the Grizzlies deserved to win … and won. Anyone would have thought that the Warriors’ experience would work in their favor in a tight finish, but the Grizzlies behaved like true veterans and managed to close the game (an always difficult mission) in a crazy overtime in which, for a moment, they appeared to be dead until Grayson Allen resurrected them with two triples. Morant managed the last possessions and Desmond Bane (10 points) he sentenced with a 2 + 1 forged by poor Poole defense, who was late. But, yes, the hero was Morant. Undoubtedly.

The Grizzlies now meet in the first round with the Jazz in a series in which they are far behind in the stakes than their rivals, leaders of the Western Conference, but in which they have little to lose and much to gain. The prize, of course, they already have it reaching the final phase at a very early stage of a project that has a long way to go, something that he does with sense and responsibility, without great bragging and a lot of fighting, and also with a great deal of talent, Ja Morant at the helm. The Warriors, for their part, do not meet the forecasts and go home early, Stephen Curry being left out of the playoffs and putting an end before time to a historic season in which he opts for an MVP who surely will not win , more for the position of his team than for his individual demonstration. The little one beat the big one and his pulse did not tremble where others have shown more doubts. Curry goes home with Green and Kerr, again, with no playoffs. And the NBA establishes the play-in almost definitively and sees how the audiences explode (the Warriors-Lakers were brutal) and the idea comes out, again, even better than they expected. That previous one was finished this year doubled from two to four teams. And the playoffs begin. The final phase. The time of the season. Party.