Heroes Return Review. Avengers 1: Once Avenger …

Panini Cómics has been reissuing different series of “Heroes Return”, an editorial movement that in its day resurrected, in many ways, not only the characters contained in each of its series, but Marvel itself. Because the 90s were terrible for the now almighty American publishing house. A series of bad decisions brought with it the appearance of the “Heroes Reborn” header, where different characters began to live adventures in other universes. And what happened? That Marvel began to collapse. But then the “Heroes Return” movement emerged, which came to straighten that out.

This movement had the purpose of returning to greatness those characters who had been dragged through the mud previously, and it was also intended to recover the illusion and support of readers, discouraged by the tortuous course that Marvel had taken. And yes, of course there was also the need to sell comics again like there was no tomorrow. Well, as you can see from the title of this review, one of the most important headers of the new movement It was the one dedicated to The Avengers, the flagship group par excellence of the publishing house. And for it a team of the highest level was hired, made up of Kurt Busiek for the scripts and George Pérez for the pencils.

In case someone does not yet know the names of Kurt busiek and George Perez, I update you. The first was already a screenwriter with experience in Marvel, as he had written great stories for the publisher such as “Marvels”, or the series “The Untold Stories of Spiderman”, where he skillfully narrated the adventures of Peter Parker between the narrative gaps that he had the original stage of Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that Busiek was an encyclopedia man for his knowledge of marvelite history. Much of the new movement was driven on him, since he also scripted the series “Iron Man” and “Thunderbolts”.

But Pérez was not exactly a fan, he is quite a legend in the world of comics, both in Marvel and in DC. The cartoonist had already worked long ago with The Avengers, and it was very special that it was precisely his pencils that gave life to the creative resurrection of the super group of heroes. And be careful, because Another point in favor of this series of The Avengers is being able to enjoy the great work done by Al Vey and Tom Smith in inking and color respectively.

You have to look at things in context, since, for a veteran reader of The Avengers, and even for a more novice, this collection can seem somewhat outdated, not necessarily in the stories it tells, but in the way they are told. , with many texts and a more restrained pace of action. But in his day, This collection recovered the most classic and adventurous spirit of the group of superheroes, and that was a point in its favor.

Regarding the content of this volume, there are the first 12 issues plus an annual (drawn by Carlos Pacheco), and, although there are subplots or character developments that extend beyond some numbers, we are before plot arcs that do not go beyond 2/3 numbers, something that today is more difficult to find due to bad habit in some collections of stretch the plot arcs like gum, to tell something that can be dispatched with little extension.

And in this beginning of the series, where The Avengers will reappear on Earth, we will see them face enemies such as Morgana Le Fay, Inus Champion, the Kree, the Supreme Squad or Moses Magnum among others. Regardless of the dangers to face, there is also a space dedicated to character development, such as the Scarlet Witch (so on the rise today thanks to its series on Disney + and analyzed on this website) in a phase of rediscovering her powers, Hawkeye trying to cope with her new role as ex-leader of Los Avengers, Warbird falling into a spiral of alcoholism, the reappearance of an Avenger whom everyone considered dead, or the inclusion of new members in the team.

In short, we are facing a great reboot of The Avengers, fueled by the classic spirit that had the formation long ago. Maybe the fact that Busiek is one of my favorite screenwriters makes me a little more benevolent with the appreciation of his work, but after reading this first volume I have returned to enjoy his stories of The Avengers as I did a few years ago, when I read them for the first time in staple, and Pérez’s drawing continues to be clean, very detailed and energetic, so I cannot do anything other than speak well of this “Heroes Return. Avengers 1: Once an Avenger … “

The tome comes with quite a bit of bonus content, which will allow you to enjoy this acquisition even more if it ends up on your shelves. And also, now in April 2021 the second volume goes on sale, so you can continue reading this more than enjoyable stage of The Avengers.