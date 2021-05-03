Heroes Return comic book review. Avengers 2: Ultron Unlimited

Greetings to everyone. Today It’s time to talk about a new volume of the Heroes Return of The Avengers, a collection that began to be published in 2020 in this hardcover format, in what is a Panini plan to rescue all this Marvel editorial movement that saw the light several decades ago. If you want to read the review of the first volume of The Avengers, which I reviewed myself, you can do it here.

Well, if already in the first volume the numbers 1 to 12 of The Avengers were compiled plus an annual, in this second volume are the numbers 13 to 22 plus a number 0. A novelty this time around is that the lead artist duo, Kurt Busiek and George Pérez, will be taking some rest numbers, which will be scripted and drawn by Jerry Ordway.

To this day, one of the things that some veterans and comic readers have told me about this collection of The Avengers is that it is correct but daughter of its time, because it follows the most classic tradition of the adventures of this team of Superheros. I already addressed this in my other review, but I like to defend the merits of this series. What do you want me to tell you, it is true that these are stories with a lot of text load on the part of Busiek (it does not bother me, although it is only a personal opinion), but the charisma that the adventures of these Avengers squander is undeniable, that recovered the spirit of other times. We must also not forget that The purpose of this collection was to editorially resurrect these characters after the Heroes Reborn fiasco, and they hit the mark with the signing of Busiek for the scripts, and Pérez for the drawings.

Although I think you will already know the career of Busiek and Pérez, suffice it to say, not to repeat myself with respect to the previous review, that Busiek had hit the table with “Marvels”, and in addition to The Avengers scripted two more series of Heroes Return. While Pérez, an exquisite draftsman with care for the details of the vignettes, was a star of pencils, who had already worked with these characters in other times, and was known for many works made for both Marvel and DC.

Well, addressing the type of stories that you will find here, we have the appearance of villains such as Lord Templar, Pagan, the Demolition Brigade, or Ultron, who will return more dangerous than ever. But that won’t be all, well Busiek continues to give importance to the interaction between characters, and we will be able to see how the Vision deals with Wanda’s relationship with the reappeared Wonder Man (there is a very funny moment when the Beast of The X-Men is reunited with his great friend), as well as we will know something more about one of the new members of The Avengers such as Triathlon, which is part of the mysterious and suspicious Trina Comprehension. This is another of the points that Busiek will develop, since Understanding is much more than what is seen with the naked eye. Neither will the appearances of other marvelitas characters, such as The New Warriors, Foton or the Black Knight, or Black Panther.

I would like to emphasize a little Ultron’s story, divided into four numbers, and that gives title to this volume. The idea of ​​Busiek and Pérez was to make the definitive story of this villain, and boy did they make a great story, which clearly influenced Joss Whedon’s movie “Avengers: Age of Ultron”, as you can see from the image below, where the characters face a whole army of copies of Ultron.

Busiek’s work still looks very good to the scripts, where there are more lights than shadows, and I can’t say anything but words of praise from Pérezas he continues to do a great job with drawing. Al Vey and Tom Smith continue to do remarkable work on inking and coloring. On the other hand, and for three issues, there is Jerry Ordway as a screenwriter and cartoonist, making a satisfactory contribution to this series. And drawing the number 0 is Stuart Immonen, who although he has fewer pages to show off, offers a competent result.

To give you a final assessment, I continue to like this stage of the Avengers, which had a great start, and here in “Heroes Return. Avengers 2: Unlimited Ultron ”has a very good and enjoyable continuation. Again I encourage you to give it a try if you have already read the previous volume, but I also recommend it to enjoy these adventures of the most powerful heroes on Earth. And this is all from me. Until next time!