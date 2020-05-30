SARS CoV-2 appears to have divided the world in two. The political debate has surpassed the different left or right ideologies, to focus, disturbingly, on underestimating or not the aggressiveness, lethality and mortality of the new coronavirus. In this sense, the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, declared at the beginning of the pandemic that it was a “flu” and admitted “that some would have to die”, but that the country would not shut down its economic activity.

As of the day this interview is published and four months after the global warnings about the spread of the pandemic, Brazil, which reported its first case on February 25, leads the way, this time not on the soccer field, but in the number of infections (391,222 thousand) and deaths (24, 600) in Latin America, and it is the second in the world (behind the United States). Despite these figures, the Brazilian president has not retracted an inch from his initial position: the country’s economy cannot stop. However, a recession of more than 5% by 2020 is already taken for granted.

With a referent and inclusive health system on the world scene, the so-called Unified Public Health System (SUS), which was established in 1988 and is considered a conquest of democracy, this Latin American country is without massive tests, without a team of Individual protection (PPE) for primary care health personnel and access to hospital beds (CTI) collapsed. Today Brazil is experiencing the four blows: health, economic, social and political crisis; as a consequence, protests take to the streets, violence dances freely and the curve of infections and deaths by Covid-19 continues to rise, while the country begins the path of slowing down an isolation whose application shines through disobedience citizen.

To understand this complex context, we spoke with the defender of the Unified Public Health System of Brazil, Ligia Bahia, who is a doctor, a professor at the Institute for Collective Health Studies (IESC / UFRJ) and a member of the Commission for Policy, Planning and Management of Health in the Brazilian Association of Collective Health (Abrasco).

Question What did you think the first time you heard about Covid-19 as an epidemic happening in China?

Answer. I thought that it would not be as big a problem as it is today, that it would be something similar to MERS, a type of coronavirus with a more localized spread, just as it would be a serious public health problem, but not that it would have the dimension you have now.

Q. Where were you when the international borders closed and what did you feel?

R. I was working (Abrasco). At that moment it was when I felt that it was a very, very serious problem, with a rapid spread and that neither the world nor Brazil would be prepared. It was a very bad feeling. We have advanced and acted well with HIV (AIDS) and other types of epidemics such as influenza, but Sars-Cov2 is a novelty.

Q. What are the main mistakes that have been made to bring Brazil to the current state, leading the largest number of infections and deaths in the world, after the United States, and with the collapsed health system?

A. The main mistake was that we had four months without action since we received the notification of the pandemic and we did not realize the magnitude of the problem. We had time to prepare for the coronavirus, but we did not. We wasted our time with the tremendous political crisis in Brazil. The President of the Republic of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, said, and continues to say, that Covid-19 is a flu and that it is not a major problem.

Q. In addition to that bad response from the Federal Government, what other two points could you point out as errors?

R. Another mistake is that the Government did not put material or financial resources to expand health networks, so we have no way of attending to positive people, and especially those who need care in intensive care units (ICU). While the main problem is that we have not done the isolation correctly since there is a lot of disobedience in the quarantine state; that is, many people on the street and many people who go to work. People are even out on the street playing some sports, playing soccer, which is a serious problem. We can say that Brazil had no answers for the magnitude and lethality of the pandemic.

P. Governors and mayors have taken the main isolation measures, while federal coordination was absent. Of the 27 governors, some have also changed positions. What can this trigger in the near future post-pandemic political future?

R. That is the panorama that we are living in the political sphere right now in Brazil, in which the Federal Government is going in one direction and the governors in another. Obviously this is not the case with all the governors, since there are some more radical and others closer to President Bolsonaro. This political crisis is a kind of pandemic of the pandemic. There is a lot of divergence among politicians, and there are marked differences between provinces that cope better than others with managing the health crisis caused by the coronavirus, but these are the minority.

Q. And those states or provinces that are better controlling the crisis caused by the pandemic, are they close or not to the policies set by the Federal Government to combat Covid-19?

A. They are more independent of Bolsonario and more removed from his policies. They are the states that did adopt, from the beginning. total confinement. We are in that particular crisis, which consists of the political crisis juxtaposed with the health crisis.

Q. Although it does not have sufficient funds and has chronic management problems, Brazil has one of the most successful health systems in the world, and the best in the region compared to the rest of Latin America, what has gone wrong? How to respond to a pandemic in a country like Brazil, which requires intensive care beds and the expansion of basic care, in more than six thousand municipalities and 27 states without new resources?

A. We have a Single Health System (SUS) which is a universal system, and an important achievement of when we left the military dictatorship; But right now SUS is very fragile because Brazil’s private health sector has grown tremendously. To give you an example, most CTI beds (hospital beds) are private, not public. So, we have a Single Health System without adequate response capacity to a pandemic like this.

Another handicap is that health personnel are also very unmotivated, among other things because they are not well paid; reflecting that there is a serious problem within the health system that we have. Resources have been cut in recent years, and even basic care has been affected. For example, the Federal Government has promised 26 trillion reais to combat the pandemic, but so far, four months after dealing with this health crisis, it has only contributed five trillion.

P. Precisely your organization leads the campaign “Bed for all” and “Equal lives”, as proposals to fight against the health crisis in your country caused by the Covid-19. Can you explain a little about this strategy?

A. In February we proposed preparing to be able to respond to a crisis like the one we are currently experiencing. We knew the problem that beds are in the hands of the private sector and the lack of them in the public sector. So the proposal was to create a single queue, which in Portuguese would be a single queue which, in turn, is about making joint use of public and private resources, so that serious cases would have access to facilities with a suitable condition for its treatment. Ultimately, the idea would be to ensure the right of access and use of resources, mainly intensive care, for all people. It was quite a debated proposition, but it was rejected.

P. You give as an example the Spanish case as State intervention in the private sector to get more beds in one of your opinion pieces, but in Spain we did not have to intervene in the private health sector because immediately, since declared the State of Alarm, it offered its resources of beds and spaces available to the country.

A. Well, the opposite happens here. The private health sector does not answer our proposals and calls us ideologues, leftists … and no, the proposal is neither ideological nor left-wing. It is a theoretical and technical proposal, fundamentally based on the law. Brazilian law provides for shared uses of resources. The private sector was offended by our proposal.

P. It seems that the pandemic has recovered the debate on the power that the State has lost in recent decades against the business sector.

R. Here the private sector has tried to succeed by making donations, contributing very small resources and with a strong communication campaign where they are supposedly very concerned and supportive. At the end is the image of a saving private sector where the State does not appear. So you ask yourself, what will happen with the vaccine if it is achieved or with the management of mass tests if the State is not there.

Q. In a country like Brazil, what role should the private network play in the area of ​​patient and professional safety?

A. I think it could be a complement and that they can coexist, but the issue today in Brazil is that the private health network wants to take the place of the State, and there we have the dramatic results of it; that is, that we are in the midst of a pandemic with terrible results, where we will already surpass the United States in the number of deaths. We have highly trained health personnel, universities, hospitals, a Single Public Health System, so we should have a better result by now.

Q. It seems to me that in the United States the health system became universal within the pandemic alert state.

Q. Yes, yes, it was even done against private insurers. Not here, nothing happens here, here the private insurers of the health sector rule.

Q. What do you think of the vertical isolation that President Jair Bolsonaro proposed to control the spread of the pandemic?

A. It is nonsense because there is no technical-scientific basis for vertical isolation. The president wants old people to be isolated at home, and if they die, nothing happens, as he himself pointed out. The virus does not choose a population, that is, it can infect both elderly and young people. Many young people have also been shown to be dying. What happens is that this nonsense (vertical isolation) does fit into its economic proposal, since there is intense pressure in Brazil for a sector more related to Bolsonaro, which wants the reopening of economic activity, as if that were a solution for the economy and it really isn’t. The Brazilian economy was in poor shape before the pandemic and will not recover with 100,000 deaths.

Q. And what about the response to other diseases, such as dengue and measles, real and previous problems with the overload that currently exists in the Unified Health System (SUS)?

A. It is possible that there is an interaction between Covid-19 with dengue, Covid-19 with Chikungunya, Covid-19 with Zika, or Covid-19 with Influenza. We are trying to find out about these interactions, but we do not have concrete data yet and we are very afraid because the second wave of Covid-19 may be worse. It may happen that he behaves like dengue, that if he gives you twice, the second is worse than the first, since the immune reaction is worse. With dengue if you have the disease a second time the reaction is much more serious. We really don’t know how Covid-19 will behave in a second wave, but with other viruses, even measles in children and the elderly, it is a serious problem. I think that there are diseases that right now, regardless of the pandemic, are out of control in Brazil, such as dengue.

P. The pandemic has hit hard in the indigenous peoples of the Amazon, as well as in Brasilia. Perhaps it is due to the lack of medical care in the most remote areas, a problem that you have insisted so much on solving, implementing a system similar to the Canadian one in the Mais Médicos (More Doctors) campaign.

A. This proposal was also totally rejected at the time. The current government is totally opposed to the “Mais Medicos” project. We have many isolated peoples, the indigenous people, the blacks in the quilombos, who are the Afro-descendants who are isolated and we have people who live on the streets. These are all very vulnerable populations for the coronavirus, and what happens is that without doctors we have no diagnoses. People in these populations are dying and we don’t know what they have died of.

Q. How has the professional protection team of the Unified Health System (SUS) been in your country? What are the statistics of currently infected and deceased toilets?

A. There is not. We do not yet have statistics about the infected health personnel or the deceased, but we will. A moment ago I was reviewing a WhatsApp message from a doctor in a favela in Rio de Janeiro, the Maré favela (Complexo da Maré), where the health care provider complains that the primary care unit does not have protective equipment. That doctor told me that two factions of drug traffickers are in conflict in that favela, so that people on one side cannot cross to the other side, and if they are infected, they have to be treated in a certain health unit where there is no medical equipment. individual protection (PPE). Health personnel are desperate because they know what is happening to people, but they have no way of providing medical services. It is irresponsible on the part of the authorities, both the Federal Government and the mayors, who have managed the EPI in a very criminal way. There are a lot of young health personnel infected and dying.

P. With the expansion that the pandemic can reach, there is talk in your country of domestic admissions and the use of the outpatient structure, as well as the Family Health (primary health) teams. For these professionals and basic care structures, what should be the guidelines?

A. It is precisely those personnel who do not have the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Basic care staff could be much more active in fighting the coronavirus, but in the absence of PPE, they cannot.

Q. What risks does your country run with the announced slowdown in isolation?

R. It is a tragedy because if we are as the first country, after the United States, on the highest curve in contagion and deaths without adequately completing confinement, then imagine what will happen if the economy, shops and schools are currently open … we will have a greater number of infections and the system will collapse …

P. In 2019 Brazil was doomed to multiple cuts in Public Health, which sparked many protests by citizens. Do you think that after this pandemic experience the cuts will be reversed? Did the Covid-19 shed light on the need to invest in science?

A. Rather, I believe that there will be further cuts in the salaries of public officials and in the budget in the social, culture, science and technology areas. At the moment, what we should do is expand public spending, but what happens is that it is withdrawn; so how to improve health, education and social assistance areas. We have social, economic, health and political problems, but, for me, the main one is the political one, since you only have to see that we have a health system run by the military, which knows nothing about health, does not have or idea what is a pandemic, what is Covid-19, what is dengue … you have no idea; but also, he doesn’t want to know either. They are obsessed with chloroquine, and the more the cases increase, the more they speak of chloroquine.

P. Precisely, the Government has had three different advisers to the pandemic since the world alarm state began.

P. I think that because you need a minister who does not speak, which is what the current minister of health does, he does not speak. The one who speaks, even of the medicines that must be used to combat the pandemic, is Bolsonario; he is the great healer who will stop the pandemic only with his hands and with chloroquine.

Q.How do you rate the performance of the World Health Organization (WHO)?

R. He had errors, because first he pointed out that the countries were autonomous to act independently in the face of the virus’s advance and that is an error because the pandemic is a global, global problem, that is why it is called a pandemic, where borders play a role important. I give you an example: Colombia is very concerned because it has a city that borders Brazil and positive cases are increasing there and so far Colombia has had better control over the spread of the virus. The virus does not recognize borders, it crosses them.

The second mistake was to deny the need for the use of masks, a very important mistake, which should demand judicial responsibilities because we could have avoided many deaths. The WHO today is hyper-politicized and lacks the courage to face the United States. It moves with much less intensity than would be necessary in the pandemic. He makes many movements that are ambiguous.

P. For what has served, taking into account that Donald Trump has just withdrawn the funds in the midst of the crisis.

R. Still, for Latin America it is still an important and relevant body, and we are always referring to what it recommends. For a country like Brazil, its authority serves. I think it should have a much more prominent role, and much more intense.

Q. The WHO recently pointed out that Covid-19 can become an endemic disease and never go away like measles or HIV.

A. I think not. We would have to keep looking for a vaccine until we find absolute immunity because this is a very hard and very serious disease, involving multiple organs, according to the latest information that has reached us. At first we thought that it only affected the lungs, but today we already know that it affects the heart, the brain, and the blood system, and that it is not just pneumonia as previously thought. Let’s hope that it does not become an endemic disease, like dengue, because dengue is a serious problem that we also have and that we cannot neglect for this.

Q. Do you think that SARS CoV-2 can follow the same pattern as HIV, which is a fairly complex virus and has taken us a long time to manage?

A. HIV is very complex, you are correct, but I think that SARS CoV-2 is less complex than the HIV virus and that it is possible to have a much easier vaccine, relatively. For viruses that have to do with influenza it is much easier to find a cure.

Q. And when it comes to finding a vaccine, do you bet on its compulsory citizenship?

A. Yes, of course, for the entire world population. The problem will be the patent, how we will do with the issue of intellectual property for us who are not the producers of the vaccine.

Q. With one of the best public health systems in the region, how are tests for Covid-19 being applied? Chile, for example, is carrying it out massively.

A. We are the country that is doing the least test, we only test the sick who are finished.

Q. How does the system of registration of deaths and contagion by Covid-19 work then?, Since, according to statistics, they occupy the first place in the world after the USA.

A. Death notifications are overdue and overreported. Of the cases that are reported, some are tested and others are not … they are clinical diagnoses … they are suspected of Covid-19. There really is no test in Brazil. The middle, upper middle class buys tests to take the test, but we don’t even know if they are valid, because we don’t know where those tests were imported from.

A. Now that you talk about the fact that the middle class is the only one who can access the tests, because they can pay for them, in Latin America the Covid-19 is called “the disease of the imported middle class”. He believes that this positioning of the disease is that there is so much disobedience against confinement for the poorest class.

A. In the case of Brazil, I think that people are used to living together and being very close to violence, violence by the police, drug trafficking, and crime. In this context, this is a disease that is considered a natural pathogen that is less dangerous … as a lesser evil, for these people who are used to seeing death and violence as something everyday. Look, just yesterday the police entered a house because they heard sounds that seemed suspicious, and they entered and killed everyone, and in reality it was a boy who was playing with his friends, jumping. Death, violence, here is something very daily.

Another point to keep in mind is that the street becomes, within this panorama of violence and poverty, the place of survival, distraction and work. The survival strategy and the underground economy is on the street. We must add to this disobedience, that people are influenced by Bolsonario’s campaign, who still says that she is a “flu” and that nothing happens.

Q. As a scientist, what has most impressed you about this virus?

A. The ability to spread and severity of the virus. It is very surprising how the virus assumes other forms in your body and in a very aggressive way. I have also been struck by the diversity of how it affects and how it behaves in different organisms. There are people who are asymptomatic, who are positive and nothing happens to them regardless of whether they are young or old; just as there are young people, without previous pathologies, who die. It is as if they were different viruses and it is not. It is surprising how a biological agent appears to be two.

Q. It even seems like a prank from nature to force us to rethink ourselves as a human race.

A. Yes, we need to think and have respect for nature. I am a 64-year-old woman and this experience has made me much more humble.

