His name is Boris Revollo. Star in the first character in our series. Last February he decided to join the medical team that fights against the COVID-19 pandemic, at the Germans Trias i Pujol University Hospital in Barcelona (Spain). There he works as an infectologist. But soon after, Boris went from being a warrior against the pandemic to being a victim of it.

This doctor, of Bolivian origin, has lived in Spain for just over 14 years, finished his career in Barcelona as an internist and infectious disease specialist, completed a doctorate in virology and has specialized in the fight against the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and the Human Papillomavirus.

So if Revollo knows anything, it’s about viruses. But the arrival of SARS VOC-2 has given him a before and after as a professional and as a human being: “I have lived in Africa, I have worked in many countries and I have seen many people die, but I have not seen anything so dramatic like what I have seen here ”, he points out for the Listín Diario. He spent three years working in Africa with Doctors Without Borders and another eight months in Colombia, helping communities isolated by the armed conflict.

Boris did not hesitate for a second to return to the front line of combat after he kept the recommended 14-day quarantine, and recovered from the coronavirus. Today he is not only one of our heroes but also a survivor and one of the numbers in the statistics of infected healthcare personnel in Spain, one of the countries with the highest rate in this sector. According to the National Health System (SNS), as of May 4, they already accumulate 5,400 infected by Covid-19 coronavirus among their health professionals.

Question. Spain is the country with the highest rate of infected healthcare personnel, around 14% of all patients. What do you think it is due to?

Boris Revollo: For lack of foresight. They have not known how to be responsible at the time of administering the appropriate protection material. They have played it. They have put our health at risk and have not been serious at all. And this I do believe must entail legal responses to the people responsible for this situation.

P. Information circulates from health professionals indignant because the plus for danger during the pandemic is 33 euros per month in Catalonia.

BR. If this is true, it is a shame. I think it is a disregard for health personnel. The applause they give us is very nice, but if the government has these attitudes, it is simply mean. For my part, I am satisfied if they pay me the overtime we are doing, that we do not even know if we are going to collect it. There are times when we work more than 60 hours a week and we are hired to work 40 hours.

P. Before declaring the state of alarm, were any recommendations made to the authorities in power by the health personnel?

BR: Yes, yes. There are people from the group that I work with, one of them is Oriol Mitja, who did it. Specifically, he began to give alarm signs, saying that it was a pandemic that would saturate the health systems and that something had to be done to counter the situation and even spoke of confinement. In fact, he was the first person to say that the Mobile Word Congress 2020, in Barcelona, ​​had to be canceled. The Oriol Mitja field is precisely the control of the epidemic. He is the one who has led everything that is the response at the community level for our research group.

P. But we already had the reference for Italy … The recommendations were not enough. Was it not thought from the health field that we would be the next to collapse, if Italy was in that situation?

BR. It is very difficult to think that the same thing will happen to you because it happens in a neighboring country. This is a disease that we have never faced and doing ex-post analysis is pretty easy. I think that the scientific community and the doctors have been totally overwhelmed with work and we did not have time to react. There has been a lack of coordination in the international arena. This experience has shown that doctors or that the international community has little solidarity between countries.

Q. The World Health Organization (WHO) will have some responsibility also in the lack of international coordination, I suppose.

BR: Think that the WHO has to play a leadership role in this type of great pandemic; It probably wasn’t up to par or, probably, at the time they launched the alerts, governments didn’t take it seriously either.

Q. What should we have done differently to avoid the pandemic?

BR: I think what we should have done is that at the time when Italy was totally overwhelmed, it was to have taken strong measures of community isolation. This is a game between knowing how to have a balance between a country working (economically) and a health system not collapsing. To have done a premature confinement or to start giving quite strict orders to wear masks, to release the tests, to carry out mass tests… Many things could have been done, but after seeing the whole catastrophe it is very easy to say what should have been done .

Q. As an experienced virologist, is there anything that surprised you about this coronavirus?

BR: Many things. The first is that we have not been able to quickly understand what is the cytopathology of the disease. It is a virus with many surprises. First, it is a highly contagious virus, which has mutated into one of the micro-proteins that surrounds it, which are those spikes that give it that crown morphology for what has been called the coronavirus. It is a virus easily transmitted between people; It kills you due to an extremely high reaction of your defenses to the virus, which also produces many pro-coagulant effects and can cause dermatological problems.

P. Precisely dermatological reactions are some of the most unknown symptoms.

BR. Yes, it produces some skin reactions that may appear to be allergic, others may appear to be chickenpox reactions. A variety of reactions are emerging that are related to COVID-19, but we do not yet know why they occur. As I was saying, it is a virus that has caught us completely off guard. You can see a patient who is progressing relatively well from an infection by this virus and who in a matter of days or hours begins to become critical to the point that he needs a tracheal intervention and / or support with an artificial respirator to help him breathe. It is a spectacularly unpredictable virus.

Q. Is there any scientific basis for alert of the French Minister of Health, Oliver Verán, against the use of anti-inflammatory drugs at the beginning of the pandemic?

BR. Many alerts have been made with experiments with few numbers of patients. This virus has made the level of scientific evidence, on which people who dedicate ourselves to dealing with patients normally base ourselves, to be very low in quality. I could not say what is the reasoning why the French Ministry of Health has advised against the use of anti-inflammatories, but I understand that the Ministry of Health in Spain (Salvador Illa) does not advise against it.

Q. At first the Kaletra inhibitor was being used a lot to fight the virus, but it has been stopped, why?

BR. There are two models of action of a drug. One is to see, from a laboratory, whether it acts on a certain organism. This is called the “invitro” action, but many times it does not correlate with the “invivo” action of these drugs. Kaletra has been used for many years to treat people who are infected with HIV and has saved many lives, but it is a drug that has a lot of digestive toxicity (diarrhea, vomiting …). If you use it for a long time it can contribute another type of toxicity. Therefore, it is not expected that you will use it more than a couple of weeks in people who are infected with COVID 19. This antiretroviral (Kaletra) intuitively acted on the replicative cycle of the virus, which is to inhibit a proteolosis, one of the chains of clinical trials that comes from China and that have been published in the last two weeks. Kaletra has been shown not to decrease mortality in these patients.

Q. And what can you tell me about Remdesivir?

BR. It is a drug that has been used especially in the treatment of patients who had Ebola and that apparently will work. There is currently a clinical trial underway, but you have to wait to see what will result.

Q. Some doctors are requesting the convalescent blood plasma o Hyperimmune immunoglobulins, especially to be used in cancer patients infected with Covid-19.

BR. It is a little more of the same. This is one of the oldest remedies in medicine, using the antibodies that a person has developed during an infection to pass it on to someone else. What you should know is whether the amount of antibody being transferred is really going to help save your life. There is also debate about whether, at the moment when a person is so ill and that they need support in the intensive care unit, they require an intubation and mechanical breathing, probably the most important thing is not to control viral replication but to control the inflammatory cascade and pro-coagulant cascade triggered by the virus. This idea is totally questionable and debatable.

Q. It is what is being done with the use of corticosteroids to control inflammation, right?

BR. Yes, but hey, corticosteroids may at some point stop being useful and we are more inclined to try to block the inflammatory cascade measured by interleukins. What we don’t know is which of the two strategies works best. As long as we do not have the results of large trials in patients, showing what is good, whether the use of corticosteroids versus an interleukin inhibitor or, conversely, or not giving anything. All that is being done is mere intuition and this is not medicine quality.

Q. At the option of a single accurate answer on all the doubts you have about COVID-19, what question would you ask?

BR. If COVID 19 is going to be a seasonal virus.

Q. There is talk that this virus will have about three waves. What can we expect from the arrival of heat?

BR. I have been talking to a friend who is an intensivist pulmonologist in Louisville, Kentucky (USA), and he gave me a totally Dantesque episode, in which humanity would have to get used to living without closeness for many years; that we are going to move with masks. In particular, I think it will not be so. I think we will be able to develop community immunity. This virus has behaved like an epidemic and pandemic outbreak, SARS had already done so in 2002, and MERS already did so in 2012. It seems that these viruses have one characteristic in common: they cause outbreaks and disappear. I think we are going to develop community immunity and if we don’t develop it, the scientific community will find a vaccine or the medically appropriate one. We have learned to control much more complex viruses, such as HIV.

Q. What has impacted you most about this virus? Has anything changed in your life both personally and professionally?

BR. It is a pretty good question, what happens is that there is what is called a PTSD, (Post Traumatic Streess Disorder). Probably when the virus disappears most of us who work in health will develop a PTSD, some kind of post traumatic disorder … I hope not, but we have been confronted with many deaths. I have lived in Africa, I have worked in many countries and I have seen many people die, but I have not seen anything as dramatic as what I have seen here.

P. For example.

BR. People who die alone, without their loved ones, who cannot say goodbye; that they begin to drown, that you have to sedate them because they are drowning and they are having a very agonizing death. There are also many young people who have died.

P. What will the world be like after COVID-19?

BR. I think that the human race is a bit silly and that we will fall into the same mistakes as always. As soon as we can get out we will pollute again, kill the animals, fish massively, throw garbage where we do not have to throw it away, go to the emergency rooms when it is not urgent. A year from now, when this is normalized, we will return to the same totally destructive attitude pattern that we have. I hope I’m wrong.

P. ¿Do you have any recommendations for colleagues in Latin America and citizens there?

BR. My recommendation is to protect yourself. Do not allow them to force you to see patients without the necessary protection measures. I am a doctor and I am delighted to be able to save lives, because that is what I have been trained for and we have an oath that binds us, but we have to protect our lives too. It is not a question of being heroes, of exposing yourself to situations that do not correspond. We need politicians to be responsible for giving the necessary means to protect our health. The problem with this pandemic is that it has been managed by politicians who have no idea what is happening and who have not listened to the scientists, who have been giving it red flags.

