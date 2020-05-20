As of the date of this interview, Mexico is the second Latin American country to be killed by coronaviruses, with one of the highest case fatality rates in the region. It has also more than doubled its contagion figures, for a total of 51,633 to date, according to data from the Ministry of Health of the Aztec country. These statistics surpassed Ecuador in the number of confirmed cases, to position itself as the second Latin American country (after Brazil) with more covid-19 patients.

Paradoxically, the coronavirus is not the main cause of death in Mexico: the wave of violence, which had the biggest spike in its recent history during 2019, has been increasing during the quarantine and has caused almost 10 times more deaths in this country. than the covid-19. Between January and March alone, there were 8,585 homicides in the country. While according to the latest report from Johns Hopkins University, dated May 19, 2020, Mexico records 5,332 cases of deaths from the new pathogen. And if that were not enough, in April there was an increase of 11% in the average number of homicides, compared to the month of January

In the Aztec country, there is a worrying increase in attacks also against health personnel fighting the pandemic. This has been recently denounced by several international media and the United Nations (UN). Unfortunately, our protagonist today, Ligia Kantún, with more than 40 years of service in the nursing area, is one of the victims of these attacks.

“Ligia Kantún Clinical Surgical Nurse of the IMSS of the Pueblo of UMAN 40 years working in the Merida area, Yucatan. Mexico..”

Katún, who has a specialty in the surgical area, shares her sad experience with the readers of the Listín Diario and teaches us what values ​​and strengths heroines like her are formed who, despite harassment, do not give up either in the face of the pandemic or before the attack of the citizens themselves whom it tries to save.

On April 8, when this nurse was leaving her workplace, from a 12-hour night shift, she stopped at a service station to buy water and, getting out of her car, they threw hot coffee at her and yelled “infected” . The burning liquid reached him in the back area. Ligia was scared … she cried.

During the interview, she manifests that she feels a lot of sadness and disappointment for what she describes as an act of “ignorance”. Of course, it has not occurred to him for a single minute to leave his job. It will continue to save lives and combat this new pathogen that brings out the best and the worst in us.

Question. I understand that in Mexico there is a worrying increase in attacks against health personnel fighting covid-19 and that you were a victim of it.

R. Yes, unfortunately people are attacking us because they are very unaware of what the Covid-19 is. They think that the clinical uniform, with which we arrived at the hospital, is the same with which we treat infected patients, which is not true. To care for a patient with Covid-19, we do a process where we take off our uniform and dress in appropriate clothing and supplies for our own protection. Likewise, when we leave to attend to the patient, we bathe and put on our clinical uniform. People are afraid of the clinical uniform.

Q. How did it happen?

R. When I left my guard, I went to buy water at a self-service store. The store has parking inside, but it was easier for me, due to the direction to my house, to park next to the premises. When I was putting the safety on my car, a black vehicle passed and a man yelled “infected” at me and threw hot coffee on my back. I managed to see the car and that it was a man, but I could not identify it or see the license plate because at that time I was more concerned about my physical safety since I felt the hot moisture on my body. I had to peel my uniform off the skin on my back, which was irritated. I didn’t even get to enter the store because my clothes were wet.

Q. What did you feel?

R. I was really scared, I was in shock, I couldn’t believe it. In my 40 years of service, I have lived through the cholera and influenza epidemic and this has never happened to me. I got in the car and called my daughter to tell her. When I got to my house she was waiting for me at the door, I hugged her and started crying from my nerves. There has been more moral damage than physical damage.

Q. Your case went viral on the networks. What kind of supports have you received?

R. I have received support from all institutional and governmental authorities, and from the Secretary of Protection and Roads (Public Security in Mexico). Unfortunately, there were no cameras in the area where the assault occurred, but the Office of the Attorney General came to my house. I received support phone calls from the management of the hospital where I work, the chief of nurses, the medical delegate and the chief of police. Even the Secretary of the Interior spoke to me directly, to find out how she was and what she needed.

Q. If this person who attacked you were reading or listening to this interview, what would you say?

R. I would say that I am very sad about what he did and that he does not know what he did. If I had been unable to go to work, it would have been a significant loss, because right now the health sector is reduced in number of people to care for patients. By presidential decree, many people from the health sector went home because they were 60 years old, or were obese, hypertensive, diabetic and with many health problems; and we are only active around 25% of the workforce. And on top of that a person in the health sector becomes incapacitated by an assault …! A person can be the difference in a care service. In my case I am the only surgical on my shift.

P. Mexico also reported last Tuesday its highest number of deaths with covid-19 within 24 hours, when it accounted for 353 fatalities. What is being done wrong?

R. This Government, I refer to that of the State of Yucatan, has implemented drastic measures so that the population can get rid of this problem well; what happens is that people do not abide by the regulations established by the Government: healthy social distance, cover mouths, do not go out, stay at home… 30% of the population does not comply with them and this causes contagion to increase. There are also people who do not believe that there is a pandemic because they do not have an affected person nearby … I am asked if I have really seen someone die of Covid-19.

P. But I understand that in your country these measures have been imposed on a voluntary basis.

R. Here, the Government of Yucatan, acted independently of the orders of the Federal Government. Before Mexico City decreed phase 3, we were already in it and the entire city was automatically closed.

Q. Where were you when the alarm status was declared?

R. Well, in my house, with my family. My family and I all work in the health sector and were very aware of the situation that was looming at the global, national and local levels. When the Central Government declared quarantine, the state of Yucatan had already been quarantined. We are almost three weeks ahead of the President (Andrés Manuel López Obrador).

Q. In reference to the other States of your country, how is the curve of infections and deaths in Yucatan?

R. We have a high rate of infections and a high death rate. As of today (May 13) we have 80 deceased, I think that, at the moment, we add close to 1,000 infections, approximately. What I can tell you is that we are in the middle of a hurricane because we are in the middle of Cancun, the state of Quintana Roo and the state of Tabasco; These are the two most infected states in the country.

Q. What measures have been taken to protect the most vulnerable citizens in the socioeconomic field?

R. The Yucatan government has established different types of aid, providing waivers and cash from house to house. A census was done and it was done via the internet. And, above all, the community has organized through social networks. People express what they need, if they don’t have to eat, they publish it, and charitable souls offer to provide the dish of the day’s food, for example. There has been solidarity on the part of the people. Currently, after the attacks, which have been several against health personnel, here in the city of Mérida the Government, together with different institutions, has created a terrestrial communication channel called the “Health Circuit”. This consists of a truck that picks up workers from the different hospitals in Mérida, and picks them up to take them to the city center, so that they can go home more safely from there.

Q Do you share the model Sentinel What are the authorities in your country using instead of the mass tests? (Surveillance system that calculates that the covid-19 epidemic is 8 times greater than reported).

R. Here, in my State, the Sentinel system is done plus the test; but, really, there is a lot of deficiency of test…, practically, we do not have a test and, generally, what is done is Sentinel care.

Q. Do you also have deficiencies in the supply of supplies for the protection of health personnel?

R. There is definitely a lot of deficiency in personal protective equipment as well.

Q. What information do you handle about healthcare personnel infected in your country?

R. Those statistics are not kept here. In my hospital there was an outbreak, but it was not the contagion of a patient with the health personnel, but a colleague was infected on the street, went to the hospital and infected the colleagues who were around him.

(On May 11, the undersecretary of Health of Mexico, Hugo López-Gatell, reported that there is a record of 8,544 cases of coronavirus and 111 deaths among medical personnel. The most affected health professionals are nurses and doctors. The Mexican Social Security Institute has 53% of these confirmed cases).

Q. Any anecdote? Some difficult moment, apart from the aggression.

R. It is really impressive to see how the patients infected with Covid-19 arrive, crawling and with much respiratory difficulty. I have the sad anecdote of a colleague from the health sector who infected his wife … he is seriously ill and his wife is admitted two days later, but she dies. He was in a coma and his wife was cremated during that time; and he did not know that his wife died until he returned home from discharge. That story impressed and saddened me greatly.

Q. What do you think it is that Mexico has registered the highest number of homicides of the year in the midst of the quarantine?

R. To the despair that people have of being locked up. We have never been locked up so long. I say you for experience. Here we had super hurricane Gilberto and Isidoro, and we were locked up for a week without electricity and water; But now we have been locked up for more than a month and that entails certain frictions with the neighbors and living together. I say this is due to confinement.

Q. What did you think when you heard about the covid-19 the first time?

R. When I heard about the Covid-19, I was on a pleasure trip with my husband in Las Vegas (USA), and we laughed; We wonder, will they think that it is going to arrive in Mexico? We are talking about the first day of February, and when we returned to our country, this was already a bomb. In fact, we did not take more than eight days of travel. We were surprised because not even the United States was prepared for this.

