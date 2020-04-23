The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, reiterated the call to the population to support and back health sector workers, and noted that they are all “heroes and heroines”, during this health emergency due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic .

“We have to support, support, recognize the work of nurses, doctors, stretcher-bearers, ambulance drivers, all workers in the Health sector, more at this time. They are the most important workers at this time, heroes, heroines, and we have to recognize their work ”, said the Mexican president.

López Obrador announced that once the health emergency is over, doctors and nurses will be recognized, as well as health personnel for their performance in containing the pandemic.

“Once this happens (the pandemic) because it will have to happen, we are going to make a public recognition of you all, from here, from the National Palace”, reported.

He mentioned that specialists in intensive care are exhausted “because it is a terrible wear and tear when you are treating an intubated patient.”

The Mexican president He compared the treatment that health specialists receive in other countries with the discriminatory attacks that they have received in Mexico.

“They arrive at their apartments, at their homes,” he narrated, “and the neighbors are waiting for them with posters, with bouquets of flowers, the children, keeping their distance. We have to do that here. Express our appreciation, who is free to get sick? We have to be very respectful, what they do is discrimination, that’s what it’s called, and that’s really detestable, that shouldn’t be done. Our support to all workers in the health sector ”, he pointed out.

He alluded to the letter from a retired doctor who offered to join active work to collaborate in the care of patients with the coronavirus.

“Did you see the letter from an already large doctor? -he asked during the morning conference-, he said `I’m going ‘, and that this doctor can get infected, he can lose his life for others. It is an act of solidarity, of sublime nobility, it is extraordinary that you want to take care of everyone. ”

He reiterated his call to the population to follow preventive measures such as a healthy distance and not to leave their homes for the duration of the contingency.

“And ask all Mexicans to help us, and we are short, we are doing well compared to other countries. We cannot give these data because they are in bad taste. We cannot say that Mexico is better than another country because the other country is doing poorly, because it has more cases, because they have died. We do not want anyone to lose their lives, neither in Mexico nor in the world. But we are doing well for the participation of the people, ”said López Obrador.

The director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Zoé Robledo, He asked public opinion not to scoff at the stretcher-bearers who had dropped a COVID-19 patient in Tuxpan, Michoacán.

A video was broadcast on social networks where a group of stretcher-bearers is observed taking a patient allegedly infected with coronavirus from his home and where it is observed that he falls on his left side when trying to get him into an ambulance to begin his transfer.

The facts happened the past April 21 at the Morelia Civil Hospital, where the patient had come from a unit of the IMSS-Bienestar, located in the municipality of Tuxpan.

The video went viral, generating a wave of criticism of health personnel on social networks, especially in the context of the health emergency.

At the president’s morning conference, the official said the person is fine and that it was human error by the institution’s staff.

He also said that this type of situation should not lend itself to being a subject of ridicule and called not to laugh at the work of stretcher-bearers and staff who carry out transfers of patients infected with the coronavirus.

About it, Robledo said: “The day before yesterday, there was an incident with a patient who fell in an ambulance transfer … when doing the maneuver there was an error and he fell”, so he reiterated that it was human error.

“It is an IMSS Bienestar hospital, he was transferred to a hospital in Tuxpan, Michoacán … the patient arrives and arrives in a capsule and when doing the maneuver he falls … But there I want to express something, because there should be no scorn against the stretcher-bearers and personnel who make these types of maneuvers, now imagine doing them with a capsule and all the personal protection equipment that makes all that more difficult ”, he explained.

In addition, the federal official recalled that medical personnel continue to be attacked by some citizens in various states of the country, since they consider them to be a focus of Covid-19 infection.

Information in development