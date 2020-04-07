According to the World Health Organization, medical personnel have been declared as humanity’s number one public enemy at this time.

In the framework of World Health Day, WHO celebrates health workers, heroes facing the pandemic of the coronavirus, declared practically as the public enemy number one of humanity right now.

During a virtual press conference, which is already a custom at the headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO), in Geneva, the director general of the same, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that, on this occasion, the organization pays a tribute to health workers across the globe, “Those who have been at the forefront of the battle” to confront the coronavirus.

He explained that World Health Day, which is celebrated every year on the day of WHO’s founding, “is usually the day of greatest celebration of the year,” but this time the date is being overshadowed by the coronavirus outbreak for obvious reasons.

World Health Day 2020 “was supposed to be the main event of our annual meeting in May. Unfortunately we are in this situation, “said Tedros.

He explained that the WHO will release its annual report this Tuesday, focused on the situation of nursing in the world, affirming that the document “identifies gaps and makes recommendations” to all countries.

“One of the lessons is, and I hope so, that the world learn from the coronavirus and that we must invest in health workers, not only to protect lives, but also to protect lifestyles,” said Tedros.

The WHO director said that while the focus of the report focuses on nurses, “we will celebrate all health workers, partners, pharmacists, doctors, whatever, on this World Health Day.”

He recognized that the world is currently observing the critical role that health workers play

In previous years, groups around the world have held health events or physical exercises to commemorate World Health Day, while this year, the majority of the world population is under orders, or at least recommendations, to stay home. to try to limit the spread of the virus. (Ntx.)