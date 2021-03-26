Héroes del Silencio will have a documentary! Netflix will release it in April – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

Netflix will premiere on April 23 a documentary about Heroes of Silence directed by Alexis Morante and titled “Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll”, have announced the platform and the former members of the Spanish band through social networks.

Netflix has included it in a 9-minute promotional video in which it advances its premieres for the month of April, and it has been disclosed by Enrique Bunbury himself, the director of the documentary and the band -disbanded in 1996, except for a specific meeting in 2007 -, on his official Instagram channel.

▶ ️Revelations, reunions and scandals! So the trailer for Luis Miguel, the series, season 2

The Spanish Alexis Morante has directed several musical documentaries, on Camarón de la Isla (“Camarón, flamenco y revolucion”, 2018), Alejandro Sanz (“What I was is what I am”, 2018) and on Bunbury (“The most long “, 2016), for whom he has also shot several video clips.

▶ ️ Stay informed on our Google News channel

Last February, Héroes del Silencio returned to the Spanish charts after taking the top four positions of the best-selling vinyl with the reissue of some of their works such as “The spirit of wine” (1993) and “Live In Germany” ( 2011).