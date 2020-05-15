The $ 3 billion HEROES bill introduced by the House of Representatives on Tuesday includes measures to protect immigrants who are on the front lines of the fight against the pandemic.

The subsection titled “Immigration Issues” addresses the specific needs of immigrant workers in the United States and corrects the gaps in the CARES Act, which excluded undocumented workers and mixed families from financial aid.

The measure, submitted by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, would offer residency or a “green card” to immigrant doctors, as well as temporary protections for other essential workers who work outside the health sector.

The bill also seeks to speed up the processing of temporary work visas and immigrant visas for health workers seeking to work in the United States amid the pandemic.

The move calls for Homeland Security chief Chad Wolf “to expedite the processing of applications and petitions seeking to classify an alien as a nonimmigrant so that he can practice medicine, provide medical care, participate in medical research, or participate in an education. Graduate medical or training program involving the diagnosis, treatment or prevention of COVID-19 “.

The provision reflects the goals already set out in a bipartisan Senate bill introduced in late April by Senators Richard Durbin (D-IL), Chris Coons (D-DE), David Perdue (R-GA) and Todd Young ( R-IN), which seeks to authorize up to 40,000 immigrant visas for nurses and doctors.

The HEROES Act would temporarily extend the application deadlines for non-citizens living in the country and holders of temporary work visas and immigration visas, whose status may expire during the coronavirus pandemic.

If passed, the HEROES Act would also protect essential non-citizen workers, including those working outside of the health sector, from temporary deportation.

The measure establishes that certain workers would be “considered for a period of deferred action and would be given authorization for employment.”

In turn, companies would receive certain protections that would make it easier for them to continue to employ workers who would otherwise have to return to their home countries.

