Hero! Former NFL player saved the life of a man who was trapped in a burning vehicle



Brandon Bair played in the NFL from 2011 to 2015.

Photo: Al Bello / Getty Images

The former defensive end of the NFL, Brandon bair, saved the life of a man who was trapped in a burning car that had been hit by a train. The incident occurred in Idaho, and was reported by the East Idaho News.

Bair, who played 21 games with the Philadelphia Eagles between 2014 and 2015, said he was driving on Highway 20 in St. Anthony, Idaho, when he saw a train collide with a van. The car started to catch fire after the crash, at the same time that Bair called 911. Fortunately, he heard a voice inside the vehicle, prompting him to come forward to help immediately.

The 36-year-old ex-player said he did not hesitate to help out because he knew the man needed help. He walked over and managed to unbuckle his seat belt from the window. Bair said he put half of the body in the vehicle, crashing to help get out Steven Jenson through a rear window between the passenger seat and the pilot’s seat.

“We walked away, and a few seconds later, the fire from the ceiling caused it to collapse and everything was engulfed in flames.“, He said Bair. He then claimed to hear sounds of explosions at the scene. Brandon Bair acted before it was too late. Jenson was treated at a state hospital and was stable according to the hospital report. It is a heroic story with a happy ending.