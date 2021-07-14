Hero for a second chance at life

More than 34 verses of the bible tell us about opportunities and salvation, but it is in the book of Isaiah 49: 8, where it says: “In a propitious time I have answered you, in a day of salvation I have helped you; I will keep you and give you as a covenant of the people, to restore the land, to distribute the desolate estates ”, which today speaks of Trey mancini and the countless cases of a second chance at life.

The right-hander, outfielder and first baseman, was the cause of one of the most shocking news for the Major League Baseball (MLB) in 2020, where he was forced out of the season because of the discovery of colon cancer, coming off what has been his best season in a lush 2019, leaving on the blackboard a campaign of 35 home runs, 97 runs RBIs and a .291 batting average, leaving the field the following year to face cancer like a warrior.

Looking ahead to 2021, although Baltimore Orioles occupy the last seed in the eastern division of the American league With a 28-61 record, it has been a year of rebirth in the life and career of Trey mancini, who in 86 games of the first half of the season of MLB, occupying 324 at-bats in the batter’s box, he has hit 83 hits, 16 of those homers, to leave his batting average at .256, .331 on base, in addition to 55 RBIs.

Since his official return to spring training in Big leagues, in the face of what was the preseason (Spring Training), we have seen ovations from fans from all over baseball towards Trey mancini, but what he achieved in the Home Run Festival of MLB this 2021 (Home Run Derby), who participated until the end of the event, being received with a first round full of ovations by all the public present at the Coors Field stadium in Colorado.

In addition to ovations, Trey mancini He returned his gratitude to all the fans of the MLB with a solemn show with his bat, beating Matt Olson in the first round; getting in the way of Trevor Story in the semifinals and, although he was eliminated by Pete Alonso (winner of the event) in the final, “Boom-Boom Mancini”, as he is nicknamed, sent 59 balls in a home run on a trip back from the gate. at the Home Run Festival this summer.

The day after the Home Run Derby, held last Sunday, ahead of the All-Star Game in the MLB, in the customary hiatus honoring fallen, survivors and current cancer patients Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays and his current teammate of the Baltimore Orioles, Cedric Mullins, were named after Trey mancini on your honor banners, honor a warrior, honor Trey Mancini!

Vlad Jr. and Mullins pay tribute to Mancini