Hernanes consolidated himself as one of the main idols of the Sao Paulo in the 21st century for having good and bad times in the club. Currently, in his third pass, the midfielder bitter the boy Igor Gomes, but plays an important role in giving experience and leadership to the squad. This Friday, the Prophet recalled the first period in Tricolor and his performances in the campaign for the third Brazilian championship, from 2006 to 2008.

“São Paulo was already in a sequence of titles there in 2005 and 2006. I got in the middle and took this tram that was packed and made my contribution. In 2008 I also had an interesting participation in the second round, when we took off and gave that I scored decisive goals, I remember a game at Morumbi, against Náutico, we won 1 to 0 with my own goal. Botafogo, 2 to 1, I scored the winning goal. They were important points in important moments “, said half, in an interview with ESPN channels.

Despite this, Hernanes chose 2017 as the most important moment for São Paulo. After a terrible first round at the Brasileirão that year, it was after the arrival of the midfielder that Tricolor got rid of the relegation. The player even recalled the chills of that period.

“But in 2017 really, São Paulo after having this moment of fasting, of criticism … I remember the chills that we felt, so I really had a very interesting and remarkable decisive capacity”, he recalled.

The protagonism in that period was so important that it made Hernanes think very well before returning to the club for the third time, in 2019. The dream of winning the Libertadores, however, spoke louder.

“That year was amazing, man, those six months were miraculous. When I had the proposal to come back again I thought a lot. I thought more about not going back at that moment (current) than at the first moment (2017). Why I thought so “wow what I built in 2017 was so incredible that to repeat it is almost impossible”. And I thought “I will not return, I will not touch this thing that I did”. But I only came back because I still have the dream of fight for the Libertadores “, finished.

