Hernandez out, Brendan Allen faces Puna Soriano at UFC Fight Night on July 24

Average weight Puna Soriano He has a new rival for his next fight in the Octagon. Anthony Hernandez continues to deal with hand problems after the match with Rodolfo Vieira and got off the billboard. After the discharge, Brendan allen He will be his new rival at UFC Fight Night on July 24.

The change was confirmed by Mike Heck Jr. of MMA Fighting Tuesday afternoon.

Allen, comes in search of a new winning streak. After winning his contract in Contender Series and win your first three matches inside the Octagon. The fighter of Sanford MMA was knocked out by Sean Strickland on UFC Vegas 14. In his next fight, he subjected Karl Roberson on UFC 261.

Soriano, will seek to extend his undefeated within the MMA. The talent of Xtreme Couture who won his contract in Contender Series, has won both of his official bouts. Puna comes from knocking out Dusko Todorovic on UFC on ABC 1. The middleweight is known for his strong fists, with 5 wins per KO / TKO.

UFC Fight Night It will be held on July 24 in a place to be defined.