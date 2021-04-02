Hernández Hernández will whistle Atlético-Real Madrid

03/04/2021 at 13:13 CET

The referee for the derby this coming Sunday between Atlético de Madrid – Real Madrid is already known. The party will be directed by the Canarian collegiate Hernández Hernández. This is his first derby since he rose to the top flight of Spanish football.

It will be the second time he whistles the rojiblanco team this season. The previous one was also in the Wanda Metropolitano on the fifth day of the League against Villarreal and that ended with a 0-0 draw. In the case of Real Madrid, it will be the third time that he whistles it. And the previous two have also been away from Valdebebas. The first in the tenth match against Villarreal that ended with a 1-1 draw and the most recent one in the 4-1 win in Vitoria against Alavés by 1-4. A designation that confirms the great moment in which you are. Not in vain last weekend he directed Sevilla – Barcelona at the Sánchez Pizjuan Stadium. And this season he was also designated for the Barcelona – Valencia of the fourteenth day.

In Copa del Rey he was in charge of whistling the return leg of the quarterfinals between Betis and Athletic, which forced them to reach the penalty shoot-out. The Canary is right now in the elite of Spanish arbitration and also in Europe where is part of UEFA refereeing group First together Sánchez Martínez and Estrada Fernández. He is also considered among the elite of VAR referees for the Champions League. The Canarian collegiate, international since 2014, will be assisted in the VAR by González González. It will be the thirteenth game of the season in the First Division where he has shown 61 yellow cards and so far no red.