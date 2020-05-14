The Governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernández de Cos, will appear next Monday in Congress to give an account of the situation of the Spanish economy, how the coronavirus-generated virus pandemic has affected, the impact of the measures adopted in this regard and the supervisor’s predictions regarding this crisis.

Hernández de Cos’s appearance will take place from 12 noon before the Lower House’s Committee on Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, and had been requested by various parliamentary groups. Specifically, PSOE, the PP and Republican Esquerra.

According to preliminary estimates published by the benchmark supervisor on macroeconomic forecasts, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Spain will experience a contraction this year “unprecedented in recent history”, with a drop of between 6.6% and 13.6%.

In this report published last April, the Bank of Spain contemplates an increase in unemployment from 13.7%, with which it closed last year to 21.7%. For next year, its forecasts point to a rebound, between 5.5% and 8.5%.

Containment measures

Last March Hernández de Cos warned that containment measures to prevent the expansion of the coronavirus represent a “Unprecedented disturbance” on the economic activity of the country that will have an “uncertain intensity”, although “very pronounced” in the short term, which is why he called for “more ambition” in European fiscal policies.

The entity then marked its position in the face of this crisis in a statement in which it came to say that countries have done their part, including Spain, with their tax response packages to cushion the damage to their economies from the collapse of activity caused by health prevention measures.