Hernán Pérez hit a home run for Venezuela at the beginning of the Pre-Olympic

The Venezuelan of the Milwaukee Brewers in the MLB, Hernán Pérez, debuted in a great way in the Pre-olympic from Baseball 2021, home run in the game Venezuela vs Cuba this Monday.

In the sixth inning, Hernán Pérez He got his class as a player from MLB, hitting Cuba with a superb solo home run to put the game 5-3 in favor of Venezuela in the beginning of this Pre-olympic from Baseball of the Americas 2021.

Perez He already had a triple in the first inning and with that home run he showed that he dressed in the uniform of Venezuela in this Pre-olympic To demonstrate its category, a hit that the Milwaukee Brewers surely saw and have within their notes.

The experienced player who also comes from being the MVP of the last LVBP season, rocked that home run all over center field and Venezuela took a 5-3 lead against Cuba in this first game of the Pre-olympic from Baseball.

Here’s the home run:

Hernan Perez Home Run! 🇻🇪⚾ #RoadToTokyo # Tokyo2020 @TeamBeisbolVe pic.twitter.com/TnhMxshW35 – WBSC ⚾🥎 (@WBSC) May 31, 2021

Thanks to that home run, Hernán Pérez register so far for Venezuela a day of 4-3 against Cuba, with a triple, a single and that homerun that is the second for the Venezuelan team in the debut in this Pre-olympic 2021.

Perez will want to leave the best numbers in this qualifying tournament for the Olympic Games to aspire to a new opportunity in the MLB, as he was currently playing Minor Leagues with the Brewers.