Hernán Pérez gives life to Venezuela with a huge Grand Slam against the Dominican Republic

The Venezuelan big league Hernán Pérez, got into Venezuela squarely in the game of the Super Round of the Pre-olympic from Baseball 2021, this after connecting a huge Grand Slam that put the game 7-4 before Dominican Republic.

Venezuela I was getting beaten 7-0 before Dominican Republic, but in the seventh inning, the experienced Hernán Pérez gave life to his country with a tremendous Grand Slam that placed the game just three races ahead in this start of the Super Round of the Pre-olympic from Baseball 2021.

That episode the combined Venezuela mounted a serious threat against a Dominican pitching that was being solid, so much so that they loaded the bases and the last MVP of the LVBP took the opportunity to dispatch his second home run of the Pre-olympic from Baseball 2021.

Here the Grand Slam:

🇻🇪It’s a GRAND SLAM by Hernán Pérez for VEN🇻🇪I

SUN 7 – 4 COME 7th Inning #RoadToTokyo # Tokyo2020 @TeamBeisbolVe pic.twitter.com/yZn5LrdRFg – WBSC ⚾🥎 (@WBSC) June 4, 2021

The reliever of Dominican Pérez left that pitching in the zone of power and this was not a fool, he hit it with all his power and sent it flying through right field to complete the Grand Slam and his second four-corner hit in the Pre-Olympic 2021.

After that Grand Slam, Hernán Pérez now has with Venezuela in this tournament Pre-Olympic 2021, five hits and an average of .333.