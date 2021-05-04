Hernán Pérez designated for assignment by Washington Nationals

The Venezuelan Hernán Pérez was designated for assignment for the Nationals from Washington in the 2021 season of the Major League Baseball – MLB.

The organization of the capital announced that the 30-year-old Creole was sent to assignment after rising to the star Juan Soto to the team of the Big leagues of the Nationals on the MLB.

Perez. who came to the organization of the capital in the off-season after having a good campaign with the Tigres de Aragua in the Venezuelan League, batting for an average of 0.53 with just one hit in 19 at-bats with the Nationals in the great large tent.

From now on, the team of Nationals from Washington You will have seven days to make a decision and know what to do with Hernán Pérez, who can be released, go to the Minor Leagues or return to the team of the MLB.

Without a doubt, it is bad news for the Creole who was one of the best in the Venezuelan Winter League where he stood out with the Bengalis with important numbers with his wood.

However, having Juan Soto in the line-up of the capital is a top priority for the franchise that seeks to repeat the World Series that it won in the 2020 harvest of the MLB.