Hernán Díaz was an important part of the coaching staff of Leonardo Astrada during his stay in the substitute bank of River between 2004 and 2005. There they celebrated the title of Closing 2004. Then in the Copa Libertadores 2005 They were at a steady pace after being the best first in the group stage, but ended up falling in the semifinals against Sao Paulo (Brazil).

At that time there was an episode that caused a fracture in the group: the fight between Eduardo Tuzzio and Horacio Ameli. “In any area it affects when there are fights between the members of a group. Of course it hurt us, especially in the group. It was a group that got along very well, we were very good in football. This, obviously, generated a laughter in the group and that later is reflected in the field “, he explained Hernán Díaz.

At the same time, Hernán He said that he did not speak to the protagonists of the crossing again. “I never had contact again, no, not at all. But I don’t hold a grudge at all. On the contrary … I always talk to LeoMaybe we should have acted differently, I don’t know. Many things we could have done and did not do. I also do a self-criticism. Maybe we didn’t have much experience and we could have done something else, without a doubt, “he said in an interview on Instagram Live with journalist Lito Costa Febre.

“This is soccer, it has all these kinds of swings that sometimes depend a lot on the head. And well, in this case, one has to take responsibility for that, totally. What would have happened? And I don’t know, it’s the same that Selection. Could we have won the world? Could we have won that Libertadores Cup? And … I think so, in both cases, “he assured.

And he completed: “But soccer is so changing and so daily, that things arise that you have to solve at the moment and try not to be wrong. Because a mistake of yours leaves you out of everything.”

