Hernán Cristante reveals the identity he seeks in the Red Devils for the 2021 Apertura

The Red Devils of Toluca continue training at the Metepec facilities, ahead of the start of the Opening tournament 2021 of the MX League, facing as a visitor the Braves of Ciudad Juarez.

In an interview for the club’s social networks, coach Hernán Cristante stressed that he hopes to show growth compared to what he experienced in the last tournament that reached the quarterfinal round.

“I outline it as a year of challenges, of overcoming, where humility has to be present in all aspects; for an institutional sports reality”, he stressed.

It should be noted that the Red Devils of Toluca continue with the question about the future of the forward Michael Estrada Before his imminent decision to leave the institution for the Apertura 2021 tournament.

