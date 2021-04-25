Hernán Crespo changes the face of Sao Paulo

04/25/2021 at 10:11 AM CEST

Reach out and kiss the saint. Hernan Crespo He is serving two months on the bench at Sao Paulo FC and has already become the tricolor coach who has had the best start in this 21st century.

His numbers are undeniable in the middle of a marathon of commitments: there are eight victories, a draw and a single defeat (with controversial arbitration) in the first ten games in which he has led the Morumbí team. He already has six consecutive victories, five in the Paulista Championship, plus the debut in the group stage of the Libertadores. Beyond the statistics, the best thing about the former Argentine striker is, without a doubt, the makeover he has been able to give his new team.

The transformation is absolute. From Sao Paulo, from Fernando Diniz, who languidly lost the Brasileirao, paralyzed, well off and unable to overcome adversity, has moved to a competitive Sao Paulo, fierce, tactically very versatile and rebellious in the face of adversity. The hand of Curly It is obvious.

📈 @Crespo tem o melhor início de trabalho no seculo eo fifth melhor da historia do São Paulo: 1️⃣0️⃣ games

8️⃣ vitórias

1️⃣ tie

1️⃣ defeat

2️⃣5️⃣ goals scored

6️⃣ fried goals

1️⃣9️⃣ balance Learn more> https://t.co/zz6Pq1lamL#CorazónTricolor#VamosSãoPaulo 🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/KmR2ISnxLh – São Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) April 24, 2021

The crooked tricolor, who has not seen her team win a title since 2012, has regained hope, convinced that Hernan Crespo you will be able to sustainably maintain your good numbers.

The technician, however, is not carried away by euphoria. “We lack time and we continue working in the same way, with the disposition of the players, we can make changes but the identity is the same … then it is fair to think about dreaming, but I live day by day and only time will tell how great and good we all are “, it states.

Crespo has earned not only the respect of his crooked but also of the Brazilian press, who praises his integration into the club, the country and the effort to speak Portuguese at press conferences.

“If we equal or exceed records this is the merit of the footballers, we are a team in constant evolution and we are at the beginning of the season, there is still a long way to go and this only started.”, highlights, in a pragmatic way, the Argentine, who, in May, already played his first official title: the Paulista Championship